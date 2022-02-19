Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 MK Dons - Five without a win as we suffer defeat at home

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Didn’t do much wrong today, could maybe have been more aggressive in coming off his line for the two goals but was let down by his defence letting the runners in behind in the first place.

Carl Winchester: 5/10

Not overly worked down the right but no output going forward like we saw earlier in the season and rarely gave them an option of an overlap.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

His distribution was very poor today, just aimless lofted long balls and was left isolated at the back with Doyle going missing for the two goals.

Callum Doyle: 3/10

Really needs to be taken out of the firing line, looks out on his feet and struggled badly trying to get back for both MK Dons goals.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Not much to do defensively but unlike Winchester on the other side he did try and support the attack, unfortunately like Winchester he provided nothing of note.

Corry Evans: 4/10

Supposed to be sitting in front of the defence to provide protection but nowhere to be seen as MK Dons countered forward for their goals.

Jay Matete: 6/10

His under-hit pass was intercepted by MK Dons for their second goal but there should have been enough players back to deal with it. Otherwise, he was one of our better players, making life difficult for the opposition, working hard and has a nice turn on him when closely marked.

Dan Neil: 4/10

Played one really good long ball in the first half to Dakaju, which came to nothing, but was anonymous for his time on the pitch before being replaced in the 55th minute.

Leon Dajaku: 5/10

Had one gilt edged chance to equalise from a set piece but completely sliced the ball wide. Struggled to make an impact and not positive enough when on the ball.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Wasted out wide, still puts a shift in but not as influential when on the wing. A couple of good set pieces from Pritchard found the head of Stewart who couldn’t convert either chance.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked hard up front but absolutely no support around him. Took his goal well, could maybe have done better with a couple of headed chances but really struggling from open play with no-one around him to link up with.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Our most positive player from the moment he entered the pitch. Always looking to make something happen and had the beating of his full back every time.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Put in a great left footed cross for Stewart’s goal but play ended up down the left for most of the game, so didn’t see much of the ball.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Another short cameo from Roberts. Hopefully he is nearing full match fitness as he has looked lively in his brief periods on the pitch.

Man of the Match: Jay Matete

Slim pickings where MotM is concerned, with a very lacklustre display by the lads. I’m going to give it to Matete for his overall contribution, he may have played a soft pass in the lead up to MK Dons’ winner but he had a good game otherwise and played much better than Evans and Neil in central midfield.