Score Predictions: Will Sunderland get finally back to winning ways this afternoon?

Last time out...

Our podcast interview supremo Chris Wynn was the only one to register a point last week, correctly forecasting Alex Pritchard to open the SAFC goalscoring. Of course, given we all went for wins – again – there were zero points for any of us for correctly predicting the scoreline – or even correctly predicting the outcome.

Current standings...

This week’s predictions...

Malc missed the deadline this week, so he’ll get a no-show penalty, which will be decided at an independent hearing scheduled for Monday morning.

Matthew Foster says...

Sunderland 2-2 MK Dons

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

Just two points separate us from dropping out of the play-offs, which is a sorry state of affairs from our position at the start of January.

MK Dons have in fact jumped above us in the league into third, but even they look a mile off the top two, as it looks increasingly that Rotherham and Wigan will fight for top spot.

Alex Neil has inherited a squad and a club in a really bad place both on and off the pitch, and he’ll have a tough task turning it around.

Another draw sadly for me today, but hopefully the lads can prove me wrong.

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Sunderland 2-1 MK Dons

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

After an uninspiring draw last week, at least we broke the run of losses and Neil will have had a full week with the lads.

We need to try and get back on track and a match against playoff hopefuls MK Dons will be tough.

Scott Twine will be a major threat and we will need to be resilient - our defence has looked feeble and it’s time they stood up to be counted.

Bailey Wright’s return provided something extra and, hopefully, he can bring this again.

A narrowly edged win after a few tumultuous weeks supporting Sunderland, but what else is new?

Will Jones says...

Sunderland 1-1 MK Dons

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

“The rot has stopped” claimed Alex Pritchard. Has it? This “rot” has seen taking 1 point from a possible 9 against dreadful teams and a 6-0 loss prior to that.

I believe a big game is what we need, a week’s rest, some fu*king coaching with new ideas and someone to grab them by the balls.

MK are one of the best travelling teams in the league and will be hard to beat. I think we will have a chance to do so, but not take it.

A point apiece for me.

Martin Wanless says...

Sunderland 3-2 MK Dons

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I think there’ll be goals in this game, given our lack of defenders! Ross Stewart’s been going through a lean spell, so I’m predicting him to net the first for us in a needlessly-nervous game. Given we can’t defend for toffee, I think it’ll be end to end and I just hope we’ll come out on top.

Chris Wynn says...

Sunderland 1-0 MK Dons

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Last week wasn’t pretty, and I’m not expecting this to be much different. MK Dons are a very good League One side, and it’ll be a tough encounter this afternoon. More out of hope than expectation, I’m going for a 1-0 win to see Alex Neil’s first home game end in a positive outcome, if not a great deal of style.