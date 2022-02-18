If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement .

Roker Rapport Podcast: Reaction to the wonderful uneventful world of Sunderland AFC!

What’s the crack?

Hahahahahaha... Aye.

Gav and Phil react to the news regarding the share split between KLD and the rest of the old gang that is MADROX; the ultimate all-for-profit nemesis of football fans everywhere.

As we wait for the minutes from the RAWA meeting with the club, what do the lads make of the volley of communications from both SD and CM - as well as KLD and the other SD - the timing of all this is fascinating isn’t it.

Charlie, oh Charlie - every mackem’s favourite Ibiza obsessed Etonian is back! Sort of. The lads come up with an elaborate plan to swap fixture lists to temporarily confuse him.

We react to news of the end of an era as the Legend Kevin Ball’s time at the club is confirmed to be over - more great timing obviously - what do we know so far about this news and how are the lads taking it?

In an attempt to distract everyone - including new gaffer Alex Neil - from the volume of information flying around about off the pitch matters, Gav cunningly throws in the curveball that WE’RE PLAYING FOOTBALL TOMORROW! dramatic music

We’re joined by Toby Lock of the MK Citizen who gives us an update on all things MK Dons - including the rise of Liam Manning and their rise back into contention for promotion - as Sunlun wage war on Sunlun for Sunlun reasons.

All this and so much more! See if you can keep up...

