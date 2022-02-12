Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Sunderland - No win in Alex Neil’s first game in charge

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Only beaten by the soft penalty, otherwise had a few comfortable saves to make but not overly tested by the home side.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Was better in the first half, dipped a bit in the second but another good showing by Hume. Gets forward well, comfortable on the ball and put a couple of good crosses in early.

Bailey Wright: 7/10

Just the type of game we need Wright for, a really scrappy game and he was well up for it.

Callum Doyle: 6/10

Penalty was given against him for handball but that looked extremely harsh. Otherwise defended well but was a bit sloppy on the ball.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Struggled a little in the first half but improved after the break, set up one half chance for Matete with a driven cross and had a good duel with the opposing Wimbledon full back Osew.

Carl Winchester: 6/10

Sat just behind Neil and Matete to protect the back for, did that well enough but no real influence on the ball.

Jay Matete: 7/10

All-action display from Matete, looks a very good signing. Covered every blade of grass, always hassling the home side and drove one shot over from a Cirkin cross while off balance.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Never really got going in a formation that should have suited him. Possibly too scrappy a game for him to influence but did set up Pritchard with a good pass late on but the chance came to nothing.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Scored a great free kick for the second game running but was otherwise very quiet in the first half. More of an influence after the break, couldn’t quite get the right contact from Neil’s pass when well placed and his corner was headed over by Wright.

Ross Stewart: 6/10

Worked hard but couldn’t sort his feet for his only real chance, following a good ball by Pritchard. Not involved enough.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Shows plenty of skill and direct running, drifting past players on occasion but no real end product so far.

Substitutes

Jermain Defoe: 6/10

Not a single sniff of goal but did track back to help the team out and set Roberts away with a good touch.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Replaced Winchester on the hour mark, did an identical job to his compatriot.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Another promising cameo from Roberts. Always looks to make something happen but needs a start.

Man of the Match: Bailey Wright.

An extremely scrappy game, which was the perfect time for Wright to return from injury. Marshalled the defence well, got stuck in and showed the type of fight that we have been missing in his absence.