Score Predictions: Will Sunderland get back to winning ways at Wimbledon?

Last time out...

Again, not of the lads troubled the scoresheet as Sunderland fell to another shocking defeat. How do they think we’ll fare today?

Current standings...

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting = to be decided

We also have our League One predictions here that went out on the site before the season began. We’ll keep an eye on these as we go along because, at the end of the season, this will come back into play when each correctly placed side adds five points to that person’s tally.

This week’s predictions...

Malcolm Dugdale says...

Wimbledon 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

We have to bounce back at some time and with the new gaffer in the dugout we need that manager bounce more than ever.

Roberts and others like him deserve a chance to be part of our fresh start so I’ll go out on a limb and back him

Matthew Foster says...

Wimbledon 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jermain Defoe

Whatever your opinion is of Alex Neil, he’s now the man in charge of turning the oil tanker that is Sunderland around.

His impact will need to be immediate, as we face AFC Wimbledon who like Cheltenham, have been on a barren run of late.

Their home form consists of only losing four out of 15, however, nine of those were stalemates.

I have a lot of time for the Dons and hope they survive, but we need to compound their problems and try to salvage our season.

Quite honestly, I’d snap your hand off now if you offered a scrappy 1-0 win with a goal off Defoe’s backside, just get the three points on the board!

Jack Howe-Gingell says...

Wimbledon 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I’m pleased we finally have a new manager in charge, with Alex Neil taking the helm. He was one of my choices prior to the Roy Keane debacle, and I hope he can hit the ground running.

He won’t have had long with the squad and reported injury concerns to Danny Batth is a worry, with central defence already looking perilous.

Hopefully, he can get us reasonably organised and put a decent side out. We look like a team of individuals at present, and maybe Neil can get us on the same page.

Like our previous games, Wimbledon have been rank recently and we need to get back on track. There will be some huffing and puffing but predicting a new manager bounce and three points.

Will Jones says...

Wimbledon 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

A new era is once again underway. As much as we do not know how or who we are going to play, I believe that Alex Neil seems like a very competent coach and tactician and will know what he wants to play.

I believe on paper we have enough to get the engine running again and this is the perfect game to do so. Wimbledon have not won in 11 games and are the only team with a worse record in the last 6 games than us.

I believe we can get back on the right track, and we will, by any means necessary.

Martin Wanless says...

Wimbledon 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

I’m not in the slightest bit confident about this game, but in reality, it’s a must-win for us if we have any aspirations this season. With Alex Neil in the dugout rather than the stand-ins we’ve endured over the past two games, I am a bit more optimistic. Jack Clarke looked dangerous in the early stages at Cheltenham, and I’ll back him to notch the first.

Chris Wynn says...

Wimbledon 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

Finally, Sunderland have the managerial situation sorted and we can hopefully get back to winning ways, starting today.

We’re in much need of a victory, and I think we’ll get that today against a team in worse form than we are.

I’m going for Alex Pritchard to open the scoring again in a 2-0 win.