Roker Rapport Podcast: Sunderland appoint Alex Neil! Preston Podder Jake gives his views

What’s the crack?

So... Is this a good appointment for us from the outside looking in?

How exactly do the fans of Neil’s former clubs feel about him?

What sort of a managerial style should we expect, and what sort of football are we likely to see played now at the Stadium of Light?

Why does Alex still split opinion in the North End fanbase?

After Jake leaves the lads to get to his actual job... Gav and Martin wax lyrical about the appointment and the dreaded process it took to get us here.

As the news of the appointment coincided with the Keane news, how did the lads feel about this appointment in that moment - just yesterday morning - compared to how they feel now?

All we can do is back Alex to do the best he can with what he’s been handed... and he’s got a big job on his hands. Has the delay made that job any easier?

Wimbledon and beyond - what are our League prospects now realistically speaking?

All this and much more! Listen in!

