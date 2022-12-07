Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: Do we need to sort out Sunderland’s anthem?

Dear Roker Report,

Can I suggest we start by sorting out our ‘anthem’?

The Elvis version of ‘Can’t Help Falling In love’ is sang so low that a predominantly male crowd can only sing the last line of the piece that we sing at any meaningful volume.

My musician friends tell me that it’s because the version is recoded in the Key of C, which can be difficult for the male voice. They can’t quite sing that low, and trying to sing in the next octave up is too much of a stretch.

By way of comparison, the Gerry and the Pacemakers version of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ is recorded in the Key of D, and their crowd can comfortably sing it from start to finish.

If we could find a recording in D (or whatever is needed) then I see no reason why we couldn’t sing the whole song too, turning it into a massive anthem that would rival that of Liverpool.

Can I suggest an approach to Sunderland Uni’s music department for a more informed view on the problem.

We need to sort this out quickly, as I’ve heard other clubs having a nibble at the song. Let’s get it singable, let’s get the full song words onto the scoreboards, and let’s claim our anthem once and for all.

The last line of the song sung fully would be ‘Take my hand, take my whole life too, for I can’t help falling in love with you’. Brings a lump to my throat just writing it down. Let’s do it lads!

Cheers,

Al.

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Erm... I’ll take your word for it Al. As being someone who can’t hold a note and wouldn’t know which one I was holding even if I was - I’m probably not the best to comment. What I will say however, is that it sounded pretty good at Wembley and I doubt any two people were singing in the same key. I’m all for making our anthem ours in that sense though.

Dear Roker Report,

I need to make a point about the general coverage of SAFC & Ross Stewart in particular.

As far as I am aware RS has never spoken publicly about his contract situation, yet there are persistent rumours of his move.

This can only destabilise the squad, Sunderland are a newsworthy club, therefore any news is highlighted even if there is no factual basis.

I know Ross could move on, but lets’ get the best out of him until that happens. The guy has shown nothing but a good attitude whenever he has played, get him back on the pitch, playing & scoring goals, then when appropriate discuss the contract situation.

J. Collings

Ed’s Note [Chris]: It’s the fact Sunderland have a big following that makes it newsworthy that rumours like this persist. All players who perform the way Ross Stewart has will attract interest and create column inches. It’s also our fear of him leaving that drives the news cycles. Hopefully he’ll sign a new contract and the rumours will stop soon.

Dear Roker Report,

Many people seem to think that Roker Park was always a cauldron of noise... it was not.

There is little, if anything, that can get fans cheering except what is happening on the pitch.

There is such a surfeit of football on the media generally showing best of the best that fans are also just much harder to excite.

Allan

Ed’s Note [Chris]: Yes, I’d agree with that. There were days where Roker Park was a bit flat but with standing in general it always felt like more of a buzz and just generally a bit more noise than a stadium of people sitting down. The demographics of football fans have changed over the years which isn’t a bad thing at all, but it also something that has changed atmospheres at football stadiums in general.

Dear Roker Report,

I am writing in to bring some happiness to the miserable people who continually write negative things about Sunderland AFC. Just read a letter about poor atmosphere at the SOL. Sick reading about “problems at the club”?! What problems??!

Let’s instead, celebrate our league position (highest for years), let’s celebrate our team full of young, hungry talented players who want to play for our beloved club, let’s celebrate our superb recruitment team who have found all these great young players and continue to do so, and finally let’s celebrate our owner, KLD.

He saved us from Donald et al and has created a club that is on the up and safe as houses, financially. God bless that man.

To all of the doom and gloomers out there, please listen to yourselves. You should be happy, delighted even but instead you always finding something to moan about. Ha’way the lads!

Merry Christmas everyone!