“Wearside pride!” It’s been a fabulous weekend for everyone connected with Sunderland

Sporting success involving Sunderland can be something of a rarity.

There’s no doubting our passion as a city and a fanbase, but more often than not the end product has gone missing. However, the past few days gave us several reasons to be proud of Wearside’s sporting contribution to the nation.

From our own lads and lasses in red and white, to international footballers representing their nation at the biggest tournament on Earth, it was a superb weekend to be a Mackem.

The weekend began with our men’s team returning to Championship action following a three-week break for the World Cup.

We looked rusty at times, with a half time score of 0-0, I would’ve been more than content with a point against Millwall. In the end, however, we were able to take all three points.

An improved performance in the second half blew the visitors away, and goals from Amad, Alex Pritchard and Ellis Simms moved us onto thirty points and up to tenth position in the table- only a point shy of the playoff places.

Eager to keep the momentum going on Sunday, Sunderland Women headed down to the Midlands to face Coventry United. Thanks to four goals from Emily Scarr, they put the hosts to the sword in a 5-0 win.

The victory brought an end to a tough run for the Lasses, and moved them level on points with Sheffield United. With two wins, eight goals scored, and none conceded for our two senior sides, it’s happy days indeed!

On Sunday evening, the elation continued as two of our most successful academy products helped England seal a place in the quarter finals of the World Cup.

Jordan Henderson opened the scoring and Jordan Pickford made some vital saves in a 3-0 win for England over Senegal. As the tournament continues, the importance of the duo to their country goes on and on.

Closer to home, the final positive of this weekend can be dedicated to something which is far more important than football.

The Roker Report Christmas fundraiser, in support of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, is well underway and more than £5,000 has already been raised by many wonderful donors.

The money will help the incredible volunteers at the kitchen to provide help to those who need it most. Times are about as tough as we’ve known them for many years, and whatever the final total may be, it’ll go a long way towards helping to continue the work of these brilliant people.

Our club and our city have produced some of the best people around.

From helping each other in times of need to scoring goals that take the Three Lions deeper into the World Cup, you’ll be hard pressed to find a group of people who are more genuine and more passionate than us Mackems.