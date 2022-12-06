Share All sharing options for: Fan Letters: ‘The atmosphere was flat on Saturday. I’m really worried about the state of it.’

Dear Roker Report,

I was disgusted to see Millwall manager Gary Rowett take his gowie out of his mouth during the match on Saturday and hoy it on the ground. The dirty get!

Who does he think is going to pick it up like? I hope the poor unfortunate who does collects all the bits he peppered the Stadium of Light pitch with and goes and sticks them on Rowett’s driveway.

Paul Swinney

Ed’s note [Martin]: He could have put them all on his keeper’s hands, he might have kept out Pritchard’s goal.

Dear Roker Report,

How come Gooch walked straight into the team at the weekend? Huggins was nowhere to be seen. Was this explained to us by Mowbray? Not nitpicking but thought Huggins and Hume were good at Birmingham.

John Cook

Ed’s note [Martin]: They were both good at Birmingham and I’ve not seen any explanation for it, John. To be fair, Huggins’ selection at St Andrews was very much a last option given his fitness – however, I’d be surprised if he’s not our first choice right back, fitness permitting, sooner rather than later.

Dear Roker Report,

The atmosphere was flat on Saturday. I’m really worried about the state of it. Nobody taking any initiative on it. Would RR consider forming an atmosphere group for home games? Away games are fine, but at the SoL, the atmosphere is poor. If not RR, who else do you think could do it? Your thoughts, please.

Will Collins