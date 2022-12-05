RRP: AMAD Weekend for Mackems - A bit Sunderland AFC 3-0 Millwall Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- So Josh Kelly won the British light-middleweight belt - the Lads put three past Millwall at the Stadium of Light - our bairns battered Liverpool’s bairns - the Lasses battered Coventry - Hendo and Pickers helped England to another World Cup victory… Aye it’s not been a bad weekend for Sunlun overall.
- What did the Phil and Craig make of the vital victory over the Lions on Saturday - a fairly ineffective first half performance was overshadowed by a thoroughly dominant second half from the Lads;
- AMAD LAD WE LOVE YOU - Ah man he’s too good isn’t he.
- Pritch got to stick the boot in for his beloved West Ham and made it absolutely clear that he does indeed hate Millwall, just lucky they don’t care…
- Simms strikes again - a few people seem to be questioning his commitment but he’s not paying them much attention and scoring anyway;
- Danny Batth was immense yet again - is he the best CB we’ve had since the PL?
- We’re looking pretty good this season all things considered - has Craig started to look up rather than just settling for safety? It’s tempting.
- All this and more somehow packed into a pod half the usual length, as we’ve got a lot more to bring you this week!
Ha’way the Lads!
