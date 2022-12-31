 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

RRP: A Very Happy Mackem New Year - The Wigan 1-4 Sunderland AFC Review!

Our Gavin Henderson and Martin Wanless sat down last night to react to an emphatic Sunderland win over an extremely shite Wigan side - as well as to touch on our win over Blackburn on Boxing Day - and to try work out if we can somehow convince Man Utd that young Amad isn’t all that great anyway…

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

  • Why are the lads ignoring the fact their producer has a banging headache?
  • Let’s all laugh at Wigan and our wonderful old friend James McClean;
  • Is Amad better than Peter Beagrie? That’s a reference for your parents if you’re under a certain age..
  • How did the lads rate our performance overall?
  • How good is this side? Some brilliant displays from lads like Michut, Ba and Trai Hume to give Mogga something to consider;
  • How do we get Paddy Roberts and Amad on the pitch together more often?
  • Was that Dan Neil’s best game for us this season?
  • Your three word reviews, an update on the SCSK fundraiser which ends tomorrow night as the clock strikes 12 (but don’t let that stop you donating) and Gav does that thing where he predicts a promotion run;
  • All this and much more!

We’d like to wish every single one of you a very Happy New Year - enjoy it wherever you are - and we’ll be back after our trip to Blackpool!

Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

