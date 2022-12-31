RRP: A Very Happy Mackem New Year - The Wigan 1-4 Sunderland AFC Review!

What’s the crack?
- Why are the lads ignoring the fact their producer has a banging headache?
- Let’s all laugh at Wigan and our wonderful old friend James McClean;
- Is Amad better than Peter Beagrie? That’s a reference for your parents if you’re under a certain age..
- How did the lads rate our performance overall?
- How good is this side? Some brilliant displays from lads like Michut, Ba and Trai Hume to give Mogga something to consider;
- How do we get Paddy Roberts and Amad on the pitch together more often?
- Was that Dan Neil’s best game for us this season?
- Your three word reviews, an update on the SCSK fundraiser which ends tomorrow night as the clock strikes 12 (but don’t let that stop you donating) and Gav does that thing where he predicts a promotion run;
- All this and much more!
We’d like to wish every single one of you a very Happy New Year - enjoy it wherever you are - and we’ll be back after our trip to Blackpool!
Ha’way the Lads!
