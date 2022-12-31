RRP: A Very Happy Mackem New Year - The Wigan 1-4 Sunderland AFC Review!

Our Gavin Henderson and Martin Wanless sat down last night to react to an emphatic Sunderland win over an extremely shite Wigan side - as well as to touch on our win over Blackburn on Boxing Day - and to try work out if we can somehow convince Man Utd that young Amad isn’t all that great anyway…