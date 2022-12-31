The final day of our Soup Kitchen ‘22 fundraising appeal - still time to make your mark!

The last month has been magical.

Not only have Mogga’s Lads managed to blast themselves into the Championship playoff places, but the whole of the Sunderland AFC football community has also come together once more to support the brilliant work of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

Whether it’s through been through donating directly to the GoFundMe, sending a text message, buying some socks, purchasing matchday tickets, or entering our raffle, the money has flowed in. We’ve been shocked but not surprised, the goodness of people of this city and the wider Sunderland AFC family always shines through.

And the people supported at Albert’s Place and the foodbank have had a Christmas that would not have been possible without the money fans have given and the volunteers that spend their time and love looking after the homeless and penniless in our city.

Turkey sandwiches on Christmas Day, served with love. Christmas dinner boxes delivered to families, packed with love. Presents under the tree for kids, given with love.

All of this and more is the work of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, and it makes a massive difference. Yet the problem of food poverty is not going away, and inflation will continue to cut ever more painfully deep into the incomes of those at the bottom of the pile in 2023.

We will announce the final total for December in a special article on Roker Report tomorrow morning.

The need will increase and with it the work of Andrea Bell and her wonderful and dedicated teams. But they’ll be there, as ever, doing their best to make the money go as far as possible and have the most impact.

If you haven’t donated to the appeal yet, there’s still a little time. Even a few pounds can go a long way to help and every penny is spent on building and delivering these vital social support services.

Just click here to donate what you can right now.

If you simply cannot spare anything, we totally understand - times are hard and money is tight. But please do keep listening to the adverts on the Roker Rapport podcast as every time you do the money from the advertisers goes directly to the Soup Kitchen’s account, and do spread the message about the final day of the appeal to your friends, family, neighbours and colleagues.

This is what your kind donations can do: £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.

£2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.

£5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.

£10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person.

£20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit.

£50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day.

£100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days.

£200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.

£500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days. DONATE NOW

