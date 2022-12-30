 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Arsenal v Everton - Pre-Season friendly

Filed under:

Confirmed: Ellis Simms recalled by Frank Lampard as desperate Everton seek to end striker woes

Some news out of left field tonight as The Athletic confirm that Ellis Simms time at Sunderland has been brought to an end, with the player recalled by Everton to help with their problems up front.

By Editor Gav
/ new
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Michael Walker of the Athletic has reported that Ellis Simms has been recalled early from his loan spell at Sunderland by Everton, and he will not form part of the matchday squad which will take on Blackpool on New Year’s Day.

It had been reported earlier in the evening that Frank Lampard had confirmed the situation was under consideration, and things seem to have developed rather quickly as Walker - a reputable source of Everton news - confirmed on Twitter that the forward had left Sunderland midway through his loan spell.

Desperate times for Everton, who are in a real mess on and off the field and are clearly desperate. For as much as we love Ellis Simms and have enjoyed his time at the club, could anyone say with any real conviction that he’s ready for the Premier League?

It’s disappointing because it weakens our squad, and it leaves us needing to find a replacement early in the transfer window, but he goes with our best wishes - and whilst I’m not convinced in the slightest that he’s ready for the top flight, I hope he proves me wrong and takes his opportunity.

There’s never a dull day at Sunderland.

OPINION!

Sunderland’s impressive return to the second tier is no stroke of good fortune

OPINION!

Talking Points: Tony’s Teens add to Kolo’s woes!

FEATURES!

Matchday Musings: Wigan walloped as Sunderland run riot in Lancashire

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report