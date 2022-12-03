Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 3-0 Millwall - Mogga’s Lads take their chances and bury Milwall

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made a routine save in the first half but got lobbed by a header after rushing out and needing Batth to bail him out, also passed straight to a Millwall player and was lucky the shot was scuffed wide. Got an assist at the end with Simms getting on the end of his long ball upfield and handled the ball well throughout.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Looked off the pace before the break but settled in the second half, looked more assured defensively, and picked out Pritchard well for the second goal.

Luke O’Nien: 8/10

Really had to battle today due to Millwall’s direct approach, stood up to it well, and was good on the ball under pressure.

Danny Batth: 9/10

An absolute rock at the back once again with the big man not phased at all by Millwall being so direct. Needed to read the game well to bail out Patterson after the ‘keeper rushed out.

Aji Alese: 7/10

His first game back after a spell out with injury and slotted straight in at left back with another good performance. No opportunities to impress going forward but helped us see off Millwall’s physicality.

Corry Evans: 6/10

A steady presence in front of the back four but Millwall bypassing their midfield meant he was quiet today.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Needs to know when to try and roll players as he almost caused a scare at the back in the first half but another who was much better after the break and was more willing to get stuck in. Also did fantastically to clear a shot off the line.

Amad Diallo: 8/10

Scored the opener which made up for missing a bit of a sitter in the first half but his all-round play today was excellent. Helped out Gooch defensively and put a shift in as well as showing his quality on the ball.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Struggled in the first half but was much better in the second, created one with a burst down the left wing, and then scored himself after being picked out by Gooch on the edge of the box.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Had a couple of bright moments but most of his best work was helping out at the back, was the target of some rough treatment with one foul in particular leaving a mark.

Ellis Simms: 8/10

Got an assist with a clever backheel from Pritchard’s cross but competed well with two big Millwall defenders today, gave us an option with his willingness to run the channels. Got a well-deserved goal at the end with a well-taken finish after latching on to a Patterson long ball.

Substitutes

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Was very bright when he came on.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Not a lot of chances to run with the ball after coming on for Amad.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Came on for Clarke late on as we looked to see out the game.

Man of the Match: Danny Batth

I thought Amad and Simms were both very good today but neither would have had the chance to shine up top without the colossus at the back that is Danny Batth. Coped with everything Millwall threw at him, read the game well to protect our goal after Patterson rushed out and was a rock all afternoon.