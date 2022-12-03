Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 21 - Sunderland vs Millwall

Last time around...Birmingham City 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland went into the World Cup break with a very welcome win, way back on the 11th of November. Ellis Simms finished very well with a low drilled shot across the keeper after being put through by Amad Diallo, giving us a lead inside a half hour.

His provider turned goal scorer around the 50th minute when he fired in a top quality shot past the Brum keeper. Amad definitely has some of the quickest feet I’ve seen in a long time, both creating room and then smashing an instantaneous curling shot into the top bin.

While a couple of the lads sat on the 1-1 fence for that last away match a few weeks ago, some of the Predictions lads were right behind the red and white boys too.

With the right result and the correct first goal scorer, Jack gets the maximum 4 points for the last game. Will isn't far behind Jack after also calling 2-1, but not getting the opening scorer to go with it.

Malc and Martin both get a point for the right outcome, and Matty gets a point too for calling Ellis Simms as the first to notch, while bottling out on calling us for a win. Nothing for Bomber at all this time around.

Predictions League Table - after 20 games

The table does change a little post-Birmingham. Will’s perfect 4 points extend his lead at the top but the predictions results move Bomber down and Jack up the table.

Malc and Martin are propping up the table but are both in double figures.

Now we have the bulk of the World Cup out of the way, hopefully the players back from injury and suspension can pick up our form, and that of the predictions lads can improve too.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - Millwall 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

I was going to pick Amad for first scorer, but I fancy Ellis to continue his scoring streak by opening our account at home today. He and Amad combined really well in Birmingham and also in the friendly in Dubai.

It’s been a while since Millwall let in 3 in the league, but given the result pre the World Cup, whatever stats get rolled out, we ignore them and get on with our job. That is exactly what I hope the team will do, and with fresh legs and additions from the medical room, let’s hope we put on a show on Sky this lunchtime.

Finally our Tony has selection problems of the right sort.

Go get em Mogga!

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Millwall 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

The fact that we were playing today completely escaped me, what with all this World Cup going on!

Millwall are having a decent season so far, and find themselves in sixth position going into this game.

They were 4-2 victors last time out against Preston, in what was only their second away victory so far this season.

This game almost has a ‘friendly’ air to it, something to tide us over until the World Cup ends.

Despite Millwall’s dreadful away form, our home form is not much better. And that is the reason alone why I see this ending in a 1-1 draw.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Millwall 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

For how disappointing our home form has been, Millwall’s away form has been equally as terrible!

9 points from a possible 30 away trumps our 10 from a possible 27 at home in the bad form stakes. Neither team will be particularly affected but I fancy our chances after a vitamin D boost!

And while the first team might have not been in competitive action but our boy Amad just can’t stop scoring. 2 in his last 3 in the Championship means Diallo’s goal streak is hotter than the Qatari sun.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Millwall 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

I’m looking forward to the lads getting back into league action.

The 2-1 win over Birmingham seems a long time ago and it’ll be interesting to see what sort of team Tony Mowbray puts out.

Millwall are doing okay this season too, but this is the type of game we need to win if we want to spend the second half of the season looking up, rather than down.

1-0, with Ellis Simms finding the net.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - Millwall 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

A return to normality is exactly what we need to get into the swing of things domestically.

Some time off and some returning stars may just be the kick we need to push on into the new year.

I believe Millwall’s solid start to the season may be a match for us talent wise but we may have the edge in terms of team spirit and youthful exuberance.

However, with it being the first game back, I believe both teams will start to flag early and fizzle out to a draw.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - Millwall 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Sadly I won’t be in attendance for this one with the rearranged fixture leaving me double booked, but I’m hoping the lads can keep it up after I failed to watch our last game and we won!

It’s been a decent break with the World Cup keeping us occupied, but I fancy us to get back to back wins for the first time with an almost fully fit squad to pick from.

Whispers of Ross Stewart’s involvement is massively exciting, even if it is only a bench cameo.

I think we’ll get the job done comfortably and Simms will add to his tally for the season.

And finally… A World Cup Well Done

Let’s start by saying very well done to all the SAFC reps past and present over in Qatar, who have proudly played for their countries over the past weeks.

All the best to Bailey Wright and his Aussie mates in the knockouts, and well done to our Jewi, who got some good international minutes for Costa Rica too.

They did very well but failed to qualify, not quite adding another upset to what seems one of the most unpredictable World Cup competitions for some time.

Hopefully Bails, Pickers, Hendo and others with links to SAFC can continue to make us proud.

Come on England (and Australia)!

