Starting XI: Is this the team that will take on Millwall today?

After a two week break we take on Millwall before another decent break – given that, I don’t see anyone remotely struggling with injury being risked today.

Here’s how I think we might line up.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Undoubtedly the number one, Patterson will line up between the sticks barring anything unforeseen.

Defenders: Niall Huggins, Luke O’Nien, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin

Dan Ballard didn’t get a run out in the middle east, so he’s likely still a few weeks off. Niall Huggins did well against Birmingham, got a run out during the break, and I think it’s a straight fight between him and Trai Hume at right back - even though Gooch is fit.

At the back O’Nien should return after suspension and Cirkin after injury.

Midfield: Corry Evans, Dan Neil

Edouard Michut was in line for a start before injury brought his pre-World Cup fixtures to a premature end, and Abdoullah Ba was also getting more of a look in, but I think it’ll be Dan Neil who gets the nod today alongside skipper Evans.

Attacking midfield: Patrick Roberts, Amad, Jack Clarke

Tony Mowbray said after Birmingham his challenge was to find a way of getting Amad and Roberts in the same team, and I think he’ll try this today.

Amad will need to be more disciplined and avoid his instinctive drifting out to the right to occupy the space that Roberts will also be looking to play in.

On the left, Jack Clarke is a cert.

Striker: Ellis Simms

A goal against Birmingham and a good run out in our friendly means Simms should be in good shape now.

If Stewart’s fit he’s likely to be on the bench - I just don’t see Mowbray putting the two of them together anyway.