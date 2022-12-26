Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 2-1 Blackburn Rovers: Stewart & Simms claim the points for Lads!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made one massive save in the second half, his first of the game at that point, to keep it at 1-1. Looked comfortable all game.

Lynden Gooch: 7/10

Defended well and put in some good crosses that went to waste with no one attacking them. Went off with what looked like a hamstring injury.

Dan Ballard: 7/10

Gave away a clumsy free kick that led to Blackburn’s goal but was otherwise good all game, used his pace to good effect throughout, and was comfortable on the ball.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Another good display in the middle of defence for O’Nien, blocked one shot on target with his head early in the second half and also put an important foot in to stop an attack.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Went off after pulling up in the second half, not tested defensively while he was on the pitch. Booked for a clumsy foul.

Corry Evans (c): 6/10

Tidy on the ball, save for a soft back pass early on that Patterson was alert to and came out to clear.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Was quiet for a lot of the game but became more involved as the second half went by with some runs forward and won a ball that sent Clarke away for a chance for Stewart.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Linked up well with Amad and Gooch on the right, with some particularly nice touches to play in the overlapping Gooch but maybe not enough in and around the Blackburn box.

Amad: 7/10

Played well just behind Stewart, linking up play and driving the team forward. Maybe should have played in Clarke at one point but forced a save from the Blackburn goalkeeper

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Caused problems for the Blackburn right back and made one run forward and laid a chance on a plate for Stewart. Drifted in and out of the game though.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Was so unlucky for the Blackburn goal when he defended the free kick but his header immediately hit Cirkin and rebounded off himself. Made up for it immediately by winning and converting the penalty, could have had one or two more but for one shot being blocked after a pulled back corner and then a soft shot on goal following Clarke’s pass.

Substitutes

Trai Hume: 6/10

Didn’t looked overly comfortable out of position at left back following Cirkin’s departure but did have a shot on target almost as soon as he came on.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Slotted into the back four following Gooch’s injury and made an important headed clearance in injury time.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Came on and was a willing runner but showed great feet for the winner with such a clever finish to clinch all three points.

Man of the Match: Dan Ballard

Made a clumsy tackle for Blackburn’s goal but more than made up for it with his performance throughout the rest of the game. Handled the threat of Gallagher and Brereton-Diaz really well, brought the ball out of defence to great effect a number of times, and then got an assist for the winner with his hard tackle in the opposition box falling to Ellis Simms.