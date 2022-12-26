Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 24 - Sunderland vs Blackburn Rovers

Last time around... Hull City 1 - Sunderland 1

Our red and white army came away from Humberside with a hard-earned point last game out, which on reflection was something of a bonus.

We lost Pritchard to a strain before the match, which really told on the shape and creativity we showed from the off. We then lost Danny Batth to injury in the first half, and Embleton through injury and an unjust red card in the second.

We had to play over half an hour of the game plus stoppage time with only ten men, and without two of our better performing senior players, so to come away with a draw after a sublimely composed finish from Stewart on his return to action was a good result, no matter how much of a glass-half-empty person you may be.

Given Hull’s form prior to their management change and how well SAFC tend to do away this season, the lads in the predictions table were all a bit too optimistic last match.

Predictions League Table - after 23 games (Season half way)

No change in the Predictions league for the Christmas weekend. Matty remains the biggest threat to Will’s domination of the table, while Jack and Bomber are fighting for the comparative Europa League versus Champions League spots.

Malc and Martin are hoping there are no relegations from this particular league, and are plotting a push for the top end taking inspiration from Nottingham Forest last season.

After the last performance against Blackburn being heavily influenced by poor officiating, we have to hope the bouncing home crowd still full of Turkey and trimmings will see the Mackem Marvels get their own back today.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 1 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I am thinking Ross will start the game today but maybe not play a whole match, but we saw what he can bring with his return to play down by the Humber. If Stewart starts and lasts an hour I think he can help us get a couple of goals to warm up the home crowd, and to put Blackburn on the back foot. They should be more tired than us due to the midweek stuffing by Forest before Christmas, which could be a key factor.

Given we have lost Danny Batth I am not confident we will keep Blackburn out for the whole game, but that may be possible if the gaffer gets his tactics right and the likes of Alese, O’Nien and Ballard can gel quickly in the absence of the big lad.

Blackburn may get a consolation late on and hence the stoppage time period may be a bit nervy, but Ross and Amad are going to run this home show, and three points are ours for the taking – as long as we have no dodgy ref decisions.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 2 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I’m not sure what to think of this game. We’re coming up against the third-placed side, who beat us earlier this season. But with the successful return of the LND, I can see our form taking an upward turn.

He’ll be chomping at the bit to make up for lost time, so the first scorer was an easy decision. It’s been seven games since Blackburn beat us, and they are still without a draw.

It’s usually been either win or lose under Jon Dahl Tommason, but they can’t go a full season without a draw, surely?

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 3 - 2 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

My brain cannot erase the memory of the Boxing Day “bore-fest” at home to Bolton in 2019… the only solution is to over-write it with a Stadium of Light extravaganza!! So that’s what is going to happen.

Blackburn have been on some patchy form but caused us all manner of problems back in October - Bereton Diaz in particular absolutely terrorised us.

I do expect more of the same. However, this time round we’ll have two fit strikers and a Dan Ballard to counter-punch with.

Three Sunderland goals. Two consolations.

And a win for Tony Mow-breeee

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 1 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I love Boxing Day fixtures, and hopefully the early kick-off does nothing to dilute the Christmas atmosphere.

Blackburn don’t draw games – they’ve won 13 and lost 10 of their fixtures so far – but that run’s got to come to an end at some point, and today could be the day.

A festive share of the spoils, and on to Wigan.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - 2 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad Diallo

After a torrid game against a desperate Hull side, we now face a team who aren’t shy at taking their chances.

You’d hope after the injustice of the reverse fixture, the lads will push on and show what we really can do over the festive period, putting the club in the shop window for players.

I think this game will be very open very early, then with everyone tiring out, nobody will be able to sneak a winner at the death.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - 0 Blackburn Rovers Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

All hail the Loch Ness Drogba!

Blackburn will be a tough test and we desperately need to turn around our home form, but I think we can do so in this festive fixture.

The power of having Ross Stewart available and fresh from a typical smart finish, will give us what we need and deliver us a gift-wrapped three points.

