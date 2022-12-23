Soup Kitchen Raffle: Your chance to win unique Sunderland 1973 FA Cup memorabilia & SAFC posters!

Grid View



















It’s almost 50 years since Sunderland’s glorious win in the FA Cup Final and memories of that day are more poignant now than ever.

Some most iconic moments and beloved former players are captured in these wonderful prints signed by our FA Cup heroes that we’re raffling off in aid of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. They’ve been donated by the lovely folk down at the Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth.

We have also received the kind donation of a set of seven fantastic posters from Matthew J Wood, renowned as one of the world’s best football illustrators. They include the 1973 FA Cup winning team, the 2022 Playoff Final winning team and views of the Stadium of Light, Roker Park and Wembley.

This amazing bundle of prizes could be yours this New Year - raffle tickets are only £1 each.

Buy your raffle tickets now!

There are 1,000 tickets on offer and we’re aiming to raise an additional £1,000 to help feed the poorest and most vulnerable people in our city this winter.

Every penny from every ticket bought will go straight to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen charity and will be added to the total already raised this year, which now stands at over £20,000!

The raffle will be drawn on New Year’s Eve and one lucky Sunderland fan will win the whole exclusive collection of posters, prints and memorabilia.

Please also share the link to the raffle with your friends and family and on social media so we can sell as many tickets as possible https://galabid.com/soupkitchen22/

How to enter the raffle

Click here to go to the Galabid raffle site Choose how many tickets you want to buy Click “Purchase” Register on the site Confirm your registration via email Enter your card details and complete your purchase

The tickets are only £1 each so we hope that lots of people can participate.

Good luck and a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.