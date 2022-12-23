 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Soup Kitchen Raffle: Your chance to win unique Sunderland 1973 FA Cup memorabilia & SAFC posters!

The good people at the Fans Museum have donated an exclusive bundle of signed print photographs to the Soup Kitchen appeal. Buy some raffle tickets for the chance to win and raise money for the Christmas appeal!

By Roker Report
It’s almost 50 years since Sunderland’s glorious win in the FA Cup Final and memories of that day are more poignant now than ever.

Some most iconic moments and beloved former players are captured in these wonderful prints signed by our FA Cup heroes that we’re raffling off in aid of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen. They’ve been donated by the lovely folk down at the Fans Museum in Monkwearmouth.

We have also received the kind donation of a set of seven fantastic posters from Matthew J Wood, renowned as one of the world’s best football illustrators. They include the 1973 FA Cup winning team, the 2022 Playoff Final winning team and views of the Stadium of Light, Roker Park and Wembley.

This amazing bundle of prizes could be yours this New Year - raffle tickets are only £1 each.

Buy your raffle tickets now!

There are 1,000 tickets on offer and we’re aiming to raise an additional £1,000 to help feed the poorest and most vulnerable people in our city this winter.

Every penny from every ticket bought will go straight to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen charity and will be added to the total already raised this year, which now stands at over £20,000!

The raffle will be drawn on New Year’s Eve and one lucky Sunderland fan will win the whole exclusive collection of posters, prints and memorabilia.

Please also share the link to the raffle with your friends and family and on social media so we can sell as many tickets as possible https://galabid.com/soupkitchen22/

How to enter the raffle

  1. Click here to go to the Galabid raffle site
  2. Choose how many tickets you want to buy
  3. Click “Purchase”
  4. Register on the site
  5. Confirm your registration via email
  6. Enter your card details and complete your purchase

The tickets are only £1 each so we hope that lots of people can participate.

Good luck and a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all.

This is what your kind donations can do:

  • £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.
  • £2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.
  • £5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.
  • £10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person. 
  • £20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit. 
  • £50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day. 
  • £100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days. 
  • £200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.
  • £500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days.

DONATE NOW

