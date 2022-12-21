 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Hull City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Filed under:

Talking Tactics: Looking back at what went right and what went wrong at Hull

Were there any lessons we can take from our trip to Hull and what do we want to keep doing next time around? Hopefully it’s all in our look at our review of the tactical battle last time out...

By C_Young
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

Lineups and Shape

Hull used a 3-4-3 in possession, with Greaves tucking in from left-back and Longman providing width.

Issues out of possession

As was the case against West Brom, there were a number of worrying aspects about our performance against Hull defensively.

Hull’s shape in possession differed to how it looked out, using a 3-4-3 in possession with Greaves tucking in from left back. This firstly caused us issues with our press for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, Clarke and Amad joined Simms on the first line to enable us to press in a 4-3-3 (or at times 4-4-2) shape against their back three, with Embleton dropping into midfield if we did so.

Front-three looking to engage man-man, Embleton often dropped in to the left of Evans and Neil.

However, when Hull pushed their wing-backs on, this allowed them to create 2v1’s against our full-backs as neither of Embleton or Amad were tracking. This meant Hull often looked to play diagonals out wide, where their narrow front-three would look to pin our backline narrow.

Embleton caught in-between, Smith pins Alese giving space for Coyle out wide

When building from deep Hull similarly caused us issues with our press. Greaves was tucking into a central position to force us to defend incredibly narrow, which again created more space in the wide areas for their wing-backs and forced our full-backs to jump out.

Greaves moves into midfield: Amad forced to defend narrow, midfield drawn in, acres of space out wide for Hull to play into.

There was also a reoccurring issue from the match against West Brom, where both Evans and Neil were jumping out to press, but if this was bypassed then there were massive gaps in-front of our backline to receive in.

Here we commit 6 players to our press, Hull play through and our backline are completely exposed.

Issues in possession

Although we were relatively controlled in possession in our own third, we really lacked any sort of penetration through Hull’s shape.

They defended in a compact 4-4-2 and looked to prevent central passes, which was largely successful for them. Embleton and Diallo were guilty of dropping too deep to get on the ball, and it allowed them to squeeze up the pitch without any sort of threat in-behind or behind their midfield line.

Easy for Hull to press out of their 4-4-2: No one in space between lines in this example.

There was one occasion in the second half where Clarke was able to receive on the half-turn and drive at the Hull backline, however this was the only noticeable moment all match from settled possession.

Rotation out wide (Alese moving higher and Clarke inside) allows us to get Clarke on the half-turn.

All of our best moments came from when we were able to turn the ball over and attack quickly, such as the shots on goal from Simms and Amad in the first half.

Red card

The second half started in a similar vein to the first, with Hull constantly targeting the wide areas and looking the create overloads. The penalty came from exactly this situation: Hull play into Slater (circled) who keeps it moving to Longman, Gooch goes to engage Longman, Hull’s forward makes a run into the gap behind and Ballard covers across to give away the penalty.

Amad in no mans land, Gooch overloaded 2v1 on the far side.

It must also be said that despite his immense quality on the ball, Amad’s defensive work is incredibly poor. He often switches off when the ball isn’t on his side, and constantly struggles to double up with his full-back (such as the penalty situation after initially switching off). I think this is partly the reason for Embleton’s inclusion in recent matches, who provided that bit of balance defensively.

Amad constantly switching off to runners in-behind him.

The red card itself actually forced us to deal with Hull biggest threats. Amad was moved over to the left and started playing almost as a wing-back, and this forced change of shape actually allowed us to engage their wide men. We looked relatively comfortable when sitting a bit deeper and defending with a five, and also drew Hull forward which gave us more space to exploit behind (such as Stewart’s opener).

However, what started to happen was Roberts also started to drop back and follow Hull’s full-back (who switched to a 4-4-2 late on). This meant we dropped into a back-six at times, which gave Evan’s and Neil and incredibly difficult job to cover the width of the pitch defensively. Ultimately this is how the equaliser came about, with Neil unable to shift across in time and Woods able to pick out Tufan in the penalty area.

Overall

Although Hull created little from open play in terms of chances, there were a number of aspects of our performance to be worried about, as was the case against West Brom.

Our pressing has been quite naive, committing lots of players and leaving our backline exposed. We also failed to deal with the obvious threat from wide throughout the match, and it actually took a red card for us to address this.

I don’t think it is much coincidence that our away form has been better away from home this season. When we sit a bit deeper in a more organised shape, break quickly at speed and use fast combinations through pressure, we look a far better side. When we have settled possession however we often struggle, and also leave ourselves quite exposed on transition. I do trust Mowbray’s experience to recognise and address this however, and I wonder how much of our quite aggressive (arguably naive) style of play has more to do with the players at his disposal than other factors.

This is what your kind donations can do:

  • £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.
  • £2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.
  • £5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.
  • £10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person. 
  • £20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit. 
  • £50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day. 
  • £100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days. 
  • £200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.
  • £500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days.

DONATE NOW

ROKER ROUNDTABLE!

How many points can Sunderland take from their next three matches?

OPINION!

Another year at SAFC – but can we do more?

OPINION!

Opinion: “Pondering Embo’s Sunderland future as he faces a long recovery - what will happen?”

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report