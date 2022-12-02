Share All sharing options for: How businesses can support the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal

This year we will ask those with the broadest shoulders to give all they can to support those with the least in our city.

Sunderland has some brilliant and successful enterprises and businesses that invest in the people of our city every day. They provide jobs, goods, and services that we all rely upon and are an important part of the civic life of our community. They also have an active interest in the health and wellbeing of the population.

We would like to invite Sunderland’s brilliant business community to provide corporate donations and sponsorships to Roker Report’s Christmas Appeal for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, and in return, we will show our appreciation to them for doing so with shoutouts on our website, podcast and social media:

Give £100 or more and we’ll Tweet a thank you message to our 48,000+ followers on Twitter including your company’s @username

Give £1,000 or more to get all of that plus a 30-second spot on our podcast to explain why your company is supporting the appeal.

Give £10,000 and you'll get a 30-second advert on every podcast episode we publish for a year - we'll even get our podcast hosts to record it for you!

If you’d rather we didn’t give you a shout-out we completely understand, but please add this as a comment as you make your donation on the GoFundMe page.

Corporate donations and sponsorships to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen can qualify for tax relief, but please do check out the details on the gov.uk website as donations and sponsorships where your business gets a benefit in kind are treated differently.

Do you think your employer might be able to help?

First up, you can download and print a Soup Kitchen poster and display it on your notice board or in your shop window.

We’ve also created a template email that you can copy, paste, amend and send to your boss asking them to consider giving corporately to our Christmas Appeal:

Subject: Sunderland Soup Kitchen Christmas Appeal Dear XXXXXXXXXX, The Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen helps the poorest people in our city to get hot food and warm clothes when they need them. It helps children and families, homeless veterans and people seeking sanctuary from war. The Sunderland AFC fanzine Roker Report is currently running its annual appeal to raise much needed funds to help Andrea and her dedicated team of volunteers to continue the work they do in their Albert’s Place takeaway, their foodbank in Hendon and their community allotment. If our company can give to this appeal this December, it will help those people in our city who need it the most as prices for food and energy continue to rise. If we do contribute Roker Report is also offering to give us shout-outs on their website, podcast and social media: Give £100 or more and they’ll Tweet a thank you message to their 48,000+ followers on Twitter including the company’s @username. Give £250 or more and they’ll Tweet thanks and give the company a shout-out on all our podcasts between now and Christmas. Give £500 or more and they’ll Tweet thanks, give the company a shout-out on all our podcasts between now and Christmas, and give us chance to write a 200-word message about our support for the appeal to go out on their website. Give £1,000 or more and the company gets all of that plus a 30-second spot on their podcast to explain why the company is supporting the appeal. Give £10,000 and you’ll get a 30-second advert on every podcast episode we publish for a year If you’d rather they didn’t give us a shout-out, that’s okay too, they can keep our donation confidential. As you will know, corporate donations and sponsorships to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen can qualify for tax relief, but donations and sponsorships are treated differently. Here is the link to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/sunderland-community-soup-kitchen-fundraiser-2022 Many thanks in advance for considering this request and I look forward to your response. Kind regards,