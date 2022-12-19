Roker Rapport Podcast: The SAFC Christmas Review ‘Ho Ho Ho - Rossco don’t go’ Edition!

What’s the crack?

Arctic temperatures, seasonal stresses, endless illnesses and stunning World Cup Finals? It’s been a surreal month.

It’s really nice to have the Loch Ness Drogba back in time for Christmas isn’t it? Only took 14 minutes for him to remind us what we’ve been missing without him.

How did the lads rate the performances against Hull on Saturday?

Could Mowbray do with being a little more ruthless with his team selections and a touch more timely with his subs?

Two in, two out - The lads discuss the impact of losing a Danny Batth for a Dan Ballard and the loss of Embleton to what seems to be a very bad injury that could sideline him for some time;

Where do we stand as a club heading into the few fixtures before the January window opens - do we expect/want a couple smart signings from Speakman to plug a few gaps, and what areas do we think need strengthening?

Craig makes a heartfelt Christmas wish/plea to Ross Stewart to sign a contract extension and stay another day/couple of years…

Updates on the SCSK and Roker Report Christmas Fundraiser - as the club very kindly has pledged £1 from every ticket sold for our boxing day fixture against Blackburn!

All this and so much more!

Everyone at RR - aye even Gav though you wouldn’t think it to hear him say it - would like to wish a very Merry Christmas to each and every one of you!

Ha’way the Lads!

While you’re here, we are again calling on #SAFC fans and our friends to help raise money for Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, who are in need of our help so they can help the most vulnerable people on Wearside. If you can donate to or even share the appeal, it would mean a great deal to many people. For more information visit the fundraiser page here and thank you!

