Andy’s Player Ratings: Hull 1-1 Sunderland - Loch Ness Drogba scores as ten man Mackems draw

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

No real saves to make other than a deep cross that he palmed away. No chance with the goal and there was an instance just before Stewart’s goal that he was in no man’s land but thankfully the cross just evaded everyone.

Aji Alese: 6/10

A quiet game for Alese, not particularly tested defensively and barely featured going forward.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Went off early with a muscle injury, had just made a good clearance with a header but not really tested.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Worked hard at the back, even if he wasn’t overly tested by the Hull attack.

Lynden Gooch: 5/10

Got caught the wrong side of Tufan for the Hull equaliser, did get his head onto a ball in a similar position in injury time. Had a couple of crosses, one just over the top of Clarke in the first half and another into a good area in the second but with no Sunderland player near it.

Corry Evans (c): 7/10

Was closing down Hull high up the pitch to good effect in the first half then was a calm head after the sending off to keep us in the game.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Worked hard in midfield and seems to be cutting the mistakes out of his game but that may be leaving him a little anonymous as he plays it safe.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Created what was probably our best chance while he was on the pitch after he played in Simms but a quiet game until he got harshly sent off in a tackle that left him seriously injured.

Amad: 6/10

Another of our attacking players who was quiet today, had one burst through the middle in the first half but could only drag his shot wide. Worked hard off the ball and showed glimpses of his quality without anything come from it.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Worked hard closing down and linking up play but his sparkling form from earlier in the season seems to have faded.

Ellis Simms: 5/10

Had our only real opportunity before the red card but he could only blast his shot over after being played in by Embleton. Struggled to get into the game and looked like an easy afternoon for Hull’s centre backs.

Substitutes

Dan Ballard: 6/10

Good to see him back and got immediately involved with an important header and block in quick succession, gave away the penalty with a rash tackle but thankfully the Hull striker missed it.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Fresh legs after the red card but with a similar result to Alese, quiet down that side for the lads.

Ross Stewart: 7/10

Stewart returns and makes an impact with the opening goal of the game, great run to get in behind and a very composed finish.

Patrick Roberts: 7/10

Played a great ball over the top for Stewart’s goal and looked like our most dangerous player for the time he was on the pitch.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Very late change for Amad as we saw out the game.

Man of the Match: Ross Stewart

Returns after a long spell out with injury and immediately showed what we’ve been missing. Made a great run in behind and finished comfortably, made a similar run from a free kick but couldn’t quite get the ball under control. We looked noticeably more dangerous with Stewart on the pitch than we did with Simms, even with Hull having a man advantage.