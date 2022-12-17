Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 23 - Hull City vs Sunderland

Last time around... Sunderland 1 West Brom 2

Tony and the lads had a bit of a brain fart in the second half against West Brom, and gave away three points at home when they definitely should have had at least one if not more, based on the first 45 minutes.

While Amad continued to shine and others such as Luke and Patto did well, some of the lads looked a little jaded in the second stanza.

Hopefully with the return of Ross Stewart we can attack this next game and get yet another 3 points on the road.

With the game spinning on its head to result in a loss, most of the lads failed to score any prediction points last time around. Matty and Will both benefitted from Amad’s penalty conversion, the rest of us were way too optimistic.

Predictions League Table - after 22 games

Little change in the table after the Baggies’ loss.

The main controversy this week is the first Predictions yellow card of the season - as a result of Will being incredibly late with his prediction for Hull, the point he won for forecasting Amad scoring first has been deducted as a fine.

Will stays at the top of our table despite his fine but Matthew is now really breathing down his neck. With the fixtures to come before the year is done (Hull today, plus Blackburn at home and then Wigan away), who knows who will be top of the Predictions league when our Christmas fixtures have been played out. Whether anyone can catch Burnley or Sheffield United is going to be interesting to watch in 2023 too, that is for sure.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 1 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

I really want to back Stewart for first scorer, and if there was a second goal scorer to predict he would get that. I am expecting him to appear from the bench though, and Amad is on fire… for me he is often the difference between us getting something from a game or us getting nothing, though not even his star qualities could get us anything

Hull got an away win through netting 3 at Cardiff just over a month ago so I am not sure if we will keep them out totally, but I think we will have too much for them today, and I fancy us to get another three goals.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Between ourselves in 11th and Hull in 21st, there are only five points. It is shaping up to be one of the tightest Championship campaigns that I can remember, and no easy game at all.

Hull’s new gaffer, Liam Rosenior has a solitary win in his four games so far, which was a 3-2 victory against Cardiff away from home. However, it’s their home form that may be a cause of concern for their fans.

They have lost their last four at the MKM Stadium, so will be desperate to nip that in the bud.

Despite our second half on Monday, I’m backing a comfortable Sunderland win.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 1 - Sunderland 3 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

This week everything points to a win for me.

Now that the jinx of continuing any unbeaten run is over having lost to West Brom, Sunderland have done “the Sunderland”, and we can only resume the happy feeling that comes with a performance and a win following a loss.

On paper, Hull are a side that we should be beating. Their home form is unbelievably worse than ours, and our away form is as good as anyones. Having lost seven of the last eight at home, I fully expect the lads to bounce back with a vengeance after so disappointingly throwing all the points away on Monday.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a royally disappointing second half on Monday, we travel to Hull to take on a City side that’s getting used to new manager Liam Rosenior’s style of play.

They’ve had an awful season so far, but Rosenior’s a very promising manager and I think will do well for them.

He likes his teams to play the ball out from the back – overplay sometimes – and I feel our pressing game could cause them some issues.

I’d be surprised to see Ross Stewart start, so with Amad taking on penalty duties I’m backing him to once again be our first scorer in a tight - but very valuable - win. 2-1.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 1 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a disappointing collapse on Monday, the boys will need to push on hard to bounce back this weekend.

Hull are underperforming this season, but with new manager Liam Rosienior, the Tigers are still very hit and miss. They have not won at home since early October and I am fully of the belief we can keep that run going.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Hull 0 - Sunderland 2 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

Good job our away form is so good after another disappointing home collapse, so hopefully another 3 points on the road beckons.

This is my third week running saying this but hopefully Stewart will be involved. We have missed his bags of ability and I’d love a sweeping win with him involved.

Away form has been good and I think we’ll ease past these without many issues.

Don’t forget to donate…

https://www.gofundme.com/f/sunderland-community-soup-kitchen-fundraiser-2022