Match Preview: Hull City v Sunderland - all you need to know ahead of kick-off!

Saturday 17th December 2022

(21st) Hull City v Sunderland (11th)

Championship

MKM Stadium

Kick-Off: 15:00

Tickets & Match Coverage

Tickets: Tickets are sold out.

TV/Stream: Full live match coverage is available via www.safc.com.

Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online)

Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and check out the player ratings after the full-time whistle at www.RokerReport.com!

The build-up...

Once again we come off the back of a home game in which we seized defeat from the jaws of victory – but now we’re back on the road, and we can only hope we can pick up where we left off in terms of our away form before the break.

Five wins and four defeats have been registered from the 11 played away from the Stadium of Light so far this season, which means we have the fourth-best away record in the division, with only three teams scoring more goals on their travels than the Lads this season.

In league competition, we need to look back to November 2013 to find our last defeat at Hull, when we went down in a Premier League fixture 1-0 thanks to a Carlos Cuellar own goal, and Andrea Dossena and Lee Cattermole being shown red cards.

That loss back in 2013 is our only league defeat at the MKM Stadium, which Howard Wilkinson’s Sunderland side officially opened 20 years ago in December 2002, competing for the Raich Carter trophy.

Despite defeat to West Brom last time out, we are still in a strong position, sitting only four points outside of the play-offs. But, with the gap to the bottom three only six points, defeats such as Monday night place extra pressure to pick up points in the fixtures that follow so as not to be dragged into the bottom half of the table.

Hull City’s second season in the Championship following promotion back from League One is so far going much like the first. Last time around the Tigers finished in 19th, and as we reach the halfway point of the season, they currently sit in 21st position in the table.

There’s a relatively new manager at the helm after former Derby County interim manager, Liam Rosenior, took charge at the beginning of November, replacing the Georgian, Shota Arveladze as manager.

His four games in charge so far have yielded two goalless draws, an away win and a home defeat, meaning Rosenior is still looking for a first win on home soil. Their home form since the start of the season isn’t great, with four wins and seven defeats in the 11 played so far at the MKM Stadium. This would put them in the bottom three in a table based on home form alone.

In fact, we have to go back almost 11 weeks to find Hull’s last three points on their own patch, which came in a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

The betting...

The bookies have the home side as favourites at 29/20 for the win, with the Lads priced at 15/8 to pick up all three points and the draw is 11/5.

Head to head... at Hull City

(All competitions)

Sunderland wins: 8

Draws: 6

Hull City wins: 8

Sunderland goals: 27

Hull City goals: 29

Last time we met... at the MKM Stadium

Tuesday 20th April 2021

Sky Bet League One

Hull City 2 - 2 Sunderland

[Magennis 28’, 64’ - Jones 10’, Leadbitter (pen) 34’]

Sunderland: Burge, Power, Wright, O’Nien, McFadzean (Hume), Gooch, Leadbitter (O’Brien), Winchester (Diamond), Scowen, Jones (Maguire), Wyke Substitutes not used: Patterson, Younger, Stewart Hull City: Ingram, Coyle, Elder, Docherty, A. Jones, Greaves, Wilks, Slater (Smallwood), Magennis, Honeyman (Crowley), Lewis-Potter (Whyte) Substitutes not used: Long, Emmanuel, Burke, Eaves

Played for both...

Tony Norman

Between the two clubs, Tony Norman made over 600 appearances over the course of 15 years. An incredible servant to both clubs and a fantastic goalkeeper on his day.

Played a major role in returning Sunderland to the top flight under Denis Smith and made some vital saves to help the Lads reach the FA Cup final in 1992.

Fraizer Campbell

Campbell was only turning 20 years old when he first joined Hull City on a season-long loan from Manchester United in 2007, but he joined Sunderland permanently in 2009 under Steve Bruce. A knee injury interrupted his time at the Stadium of Light, and he signed for Cardiff City in 2013.

He joined Hull City again in 2017 via Crystal Palace to spend another two years before leaving to join Huddersfield Town.