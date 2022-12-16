 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sunderland v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet Championship

Friday Night Live! Get involved tonight @ 19:30 as we gear up for Saturday’s game vs Hull

The Lads are back in Championship action on Saturday afternoon as we face the Tigers. Join us tonight for some pre-match discussion ahead of the game!

By PhilipW_89
/ new
Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images

It’s very simple - just make sure that you are following us on Twitter (click here for our page) and then at 19:30pm, when we go live, click the prompt at the top of your app to join the conversation.

If you’d like to take part, tweet us with your question for the lads, or if you’d like to go one step further and actually jump in and talk live on the air, you can request to speak once you’re in the chat - easy peasy, lemon squeezy.

Another easy way to join is to click the tweet below, and then press ‘Set a Reminder’ - that way, you’ll get a notification on your device when we go live tonight at 7:30pm.

See you then!

