Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 1-2 West Bromwich Albion: Lads freeze in second half turn around!

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Made a great save from a deflected effort from the edge of the box and made some good claims from crosses. Had no chance with the first but hesitated on the cross with the second and was left in no-man’s land.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

West Brom had much less success down Gooch’s side and supported Amad down the right.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Had a good game at the back, had to get stuck in during the second half and was involved in the build up to the penalty.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Beaten by Dike for the second goal and got himself into trouble in the first half with a poor pass but had his work cut out in the second half with the amount of crosses coming in.

Aji Alese: 5/10

Won a few tackles but was never close enough to Wallace, particularly in the second half and played far too narrow considering he was at left back.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Struggled to get a foothold in the game in the second half, like his team-mates was better before the break.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Had a couple of bursts forward, one resulted in a wayward shot and then was integral in a flowing move that saw him brought down on the edge of the visitor’s box with nothing given by the referee.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Won the penalty that he converted himself, after a bit of interplay with O’Nien. Could have had another before the West Brom winner and was always able to skip past an opposition player. We just couldn’t get him on the ball enough in the second half.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

So unlucky not to score in the first half after he forced the goalkeeper into a great save, put in some dangerous set pieces that we again didn’t take advantage of.

Elliot Embleton: 5/10

Presumably started to help contain Wallace, which worked well enough in the first half but meant he wasn’t involved much up front considering we were on top.

Ellis Simms: 5/10

Played in Pritchard for his chance in the first half but although he ran the channels all night, he struggled to make an impact and couldn’t get hold of the ball to relieve pressure after the break.

Substitutes

Jack Clarke: 5/10

His arrival gave Wallace even more room on the left, which the West Brom winger took advantage of. Was a bit wasteful with the ball but did play a good ball to Cirkin that led to a dangerous cross.

Dennis Cirkin: 5/10

Came on as we tried to contain Wallace but didn’t get close enough for the cross for a winner. Overlapped, was found well by Clarke but his driven cross was cleared.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Put a nice ball over the top for Roberts but the winger couldn’t quite get on the end of it.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Looked lively but not on long enough to make an impression.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Don’t think he got a touch in his short appearance.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

Seemingly everywhere in the first half, burst forward to get involved in the move in the lead up to the penalty and looked to intercept balls higher up the pitch. Got stuck in more in the second and really had to work hard with West Brom putting the pressure on.