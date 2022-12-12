Bring a tin: Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen foodbank collection tonight @ the SoL!

It’s freezing cold out there, so make sure you take your big coat along to tonight’s game.

But as well as that, please consider bringing along a bag of non-perishable food items and toiletries and dropping them off for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen van which will be stationed outside of the ground, in the car park just across from the ALS shop.

The area I've circled in blue is where they'll be stationed. pic.twitter.com/lR20KaH6Z3 — Roker Report (@RokerReport) December 12, 2022

The SCSK team will be on hand to gratefully receive whatever donations you can give.

Tinned food - meats, vegetables, soups, fruit, etc.

Packeted food - Noodles, pasta, rice, etc.

Selection boxes

Toiletries - toothpaste, shower gel, deodorant, sanitary products

Thanks again for all your support, not only with this but with this December’s fundraiser.

If you can’t make the game tonight, please consider making a donation here.