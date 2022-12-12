 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bring a tin: Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen foodbank collection tonight @ the SoL!

Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen will be collecting foodbank items outside of the Stadium of Light tonight before the game. If you can drop in a tin or two, please do!

By Editor Gav
It’s freezing cold out there, so make sure you take your big coat along to tonight’s game.

But as well as that, please consider bringing along a bag of non-perishable food items and toiletries and dropping them off for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen van which will be stationed outside of the ground, in the car park just across from the ALS shop.

The SCSK team will be on hand to gratefully receive whatever donations you can give.

  • Tinned food - meats, vegetables, soups, fruit, etc.
  • Packeted food - Noodles, pasta, rice, etc.
  • Selection boxes
  • Toiletries - toothpaste, shower gel, deodorant, sanitary products

Thanks again for all your support, not only with this but with this December’s fundraiser.

If you can’t make the game tonight, please consider making a donation here.

This is what your kind donations can do:

  • £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.
  • £2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.
  • £5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.
  • £10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person. 
  • £20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit. 
  • £50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day. 
  • £100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days. 
  • £200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.
  • £500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days.

DONATE NOW

