Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 22 - Sunderland vs West Bromwich Albion

Last time around... Sunderland 3-0 Millwall

Sunderland secured back-to-back wins for the first time this season with a 3-0 win at home to Millwall last weekend.

The first half was poor and we were very lucky not to go down the half time tunnel at least one down. The change of play and dynamic in the second 45 however which was started by Amad, added to by Pritchard and completed by Simms in stoppage time, that simply blew Millwall away.

3-0 to many was a little flattering, but we certainly deserved all the available points.

Two of the predictions lads sat on the fence, calling a draw after the mid-season break for the world cup, but four of the lads backed the Black Cats to win, and benefit from that commitment.

Nobody quite managed to get the score spot on, but like the rest of the fans in red and white, we all remain very happy we won the game and solidified our upper midtable slot, not far from the playoff places (only one point before Saturday’s games were played)

Predictions League Table - after 21 games

As we approach the middle of the EFL Championship season, things remain tight at the top of our little league too.

Bomber did the best out of the Millwall win with a couple of points for both the right outcome, and Amad scoring first. Everyone else got one point, either for the first scorer or the right outcome without calling the correct score. Everyone that is apart from Will who went for Pritchard and a draw, missing on both shouts.

So, our table is a bit closer at the top and in the middle, while Malc and Martin are ticking over and waiting to make their charge for the top when the business end of the season comes around.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - WBA 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ross Stewart

I almost backed Amad to open the scoring against Millwall, and I also almost went 3-0 rather than 3-1, so I am a bit miffed that I only got one point from last weekend after Simms got the assist, and we did well to not let one in.

If Dan Neil hadn’t cleared that header off the line I may have gotten more points, but then it may have changed the game in too many other ways too, so I’ll take the Predictions points I did get, and I’ll get over it.

The Baggies have been playing okay of late, winning all three league fixtures in November, and also winning away from home both at Reading and QPR this season, though they lost their winter break friendly away to Elche, a team who play out of Alicante in Spain.

They did lose the two league games before the present winning run, so like us they have stepped up and are doing ok around all this World Cup stop-start stuff. They remain in the drop zone though after a poor start to this campaign, and we need to beat those below us, especially at our place.

I think this will be tight as West Brom haven’t let one goal in through those last three wins, but I am backing Ross to come off the bench in the second half and make the difference.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - WBA 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

We will be facing a different WBA under Corberán than under our former manager-turned crime novelist Bruce.

Since his arrival, they’ve won three of their four games, and have given their otherwise shocking season a better complexion.

But our own form has improved, with two wins on the trot making it one loss out of our last five.

We have players starting to return from injury, including the LND which is a huge boost. I think it may be a few games before we see an impact, but we’ve coped well so far without him.

I’m going to show more confidence in the lads than last week. So I’m going for a narrow 1-0 win, to send the home fans away cold, but happy.

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - WBA 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Just when they build you up, they tear you back down - it’s the Sunderland way!

An emphatic performance and win against Millwall gave us back-to-back wins for the first time since our return to the Championship!

Cue the fall! A home match against a team flirting with relegation you say? Sounds like a perfect time opportunity to pass up!

Yes it’s a little pessimistic and I’m hoping I’m wrong, but I’ve seen this movie too many times.

I don’t think West Brom have enough firepower to win the game - so a draw it is.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - WBA 0 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

With Ross Stewart looking likely to be back in contention and a victory under our belts last week, we should have a fair bit of momentum going into this game.

A win will take us into a playoff position, and if we’re on our game we have enough to beat a WBA side who have undergone a bit of a resurgence since Corberan was appointed, winning their last three.

Just a shame pie face isn’t still in charge!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 1 - WBA 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a monumental win last weekend and slowly more and more players returning to fitness, the confidence will be ticking along nicely with these players.

However, I believe that all we need is to slowly tick over these next few weeks, dispatch the poorer teams and grab draws against the better ones while we get back on our feet.

I see us playing well, but not being able to see out the full 90 and just missing out on the full points.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Sunderland 2 - WBA 1 Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

For what will be a freezing Monday night fixture, I hope we will bring the fire and continue our winning run.

Millwall posed a physical and direct challenge, with the imperious Danny Batth repelling them after a tough first half, giving us the basis for a win. I feel West Brom will be a different test, with a greater focus on technical ability.

West Brom are on a three-game winning streak so will be full of confidence, but the World Cup gap may be a barrier, whereas we are fresh from a weekend win.

Could this be the time LND makes his long-awaited return? We’re managing without him, and Ellis Simms’ presence is making a figment to our game but the idea of having him on the bench would be massive boost and just the Christmas present we’re all hoping for.

I think we’ll edge it in front of a cold, yet buoyant home crowd.

