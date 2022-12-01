 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RRP: Countdown to Sunderland v Millwall w/ Lions’ Commentator - Karl Bates!

We’re back - and it’s all getting very busy at podcast HQ - as our Chris Wynn chats to the BBC’s Karl Bates about Millwall’s trip north to face the Lads in what will be a temporary reprieve from the World Cup for a few hours this Saturday!

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s the crack?

  • How long has Karl been covering Millwall for the BBC, and where do his football allegiances lie?
  • In a Roker Rapport first we have a countdown champion on the pod - does Karl still have the teapot to prove it?
  • How has Gary Rowett been getting on down at the Den, and did he welcome the World Cup break as much as Tony Mowbray did?
  • RR are pleased to hear George Honeyman is rated 7/10 by Millwall journalists and fans…
  • Who are the Lions best performers this season and are the fans slightly nervous about keeping hold of players like Zian Flemming?
  • How should Mowbray expect Rowett to set up against us this Saturday - Karl gives us his likely lineup for the match;
  • Are Millwall expecting to come away with three points, and are they happy flirting with the playoff spots in the Championship this season?
  • All this and more. Ha’way the Lads!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

HASHTAG #SoupKitchen22

This is what your kind donations can do:

  • £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.
  • £2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.
  • £5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.
  • £10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person. 
  • £20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit. 
  • £50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day. 
  • £100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days. 
  • £200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.
  • £500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days.

DONATE NOW

MATCH PREVIEWS!

Take Five – the key questions ahead of tomorrow’s clash against Millwall

OPINION!

The Sunderland boys are back!

OPINION!

Fan Letters: Do people have a false perception of Tony Mowbray and underestimate him?

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report