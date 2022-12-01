RRP: Countdown to Sunderland v Millwall w/ Lions’ Commentator - Karl Bates!

What’s the crack?
- How long has Karl been covering Millwall for the BBC, and where do his football allegiances lie?
- In a Roker Rapport first we have a countdown champion on the pod - does Karl still have the teapot to prove it?
- How has Gary Rowett been getting on down at the Den, and did he welcome the World Cup break as much as Tony Mowbray did?
- RR are pleased to hear George Honeyman is rated 7/10 by Millwall journalists and fans…
- Who are the Lions best performers this season and are the fans slightly nervous about keeping hold of players like Zian Flemming?
- How should Mowbray expect Rowett to set up against us this Saturday - Karl gives us his likely lineup for the match;
- Are Millwall expecting to come away with three points, and are they happy flirting with the playoff spots in the Championship this season?
- All this and more. Ha’way the Lads!
