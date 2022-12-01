“Sock Ness Drogba” - Limited edition Soup Kitchen merch for Sunderland fans released!

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Sunderland fanatic in your life?

Do you love Ross Stewart and want his image on your feet as he steps back into the Lads side this winter?

Or would you simply like to show your support for the wonderful work of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen as they continue their mission to keep putting hot food in the bellies of the city’s poorest people and toys under the tree for the rising number of children living in poverty?

Then we’ve got the socks for you!

The brilliant designers at the Sock Council have previously produced the “Gates”, the “Marco”, the “Benno”, and the “Byrne” based on our classic early 1990s Sunderland kits.

They’ve also captured historic moments from the club’s history in the “Stokoe”, the “Rowell” and the “Defoe”, and now they’ve worked with us here at Roker Report to design a unique pair celebrating our six-foot-odd Scottish striker, Ross Stewart, “The Loch Ness Drogba”.

All the profits from the sale of this fantastic product will go to Roker Report’s Christmas Appeal for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR PAIR

The socks are made in Portugal from 80% cotton, 19% polyamide, and 1% elastane and every order comes with Sock Council stickers and postcard. The socks come in two sizes, small and large. They are half hose and will go to the mid-calf.

You can order your pair for £9.99 plus postage and packaging on the Sock Council website right now for delivery before Santie arrives in a few weeks' time.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR PAIR