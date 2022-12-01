 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

“Sock Ness Drogba” - Limited edition Soup Kitchen merch for Sunderland fans released!

Do you love Ross Stewart and want his image on your feet as he steps back into the Lads side this winter? Roker Report and the Sock Council have created a unique Christmas gift to support the Soup Kitchen appeal.

By Roker Report
/ new

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gift for the Sunderland fanatic in your life?

Do you love Ross Stewart and want his image on your feet as he steps back into the Lads side this winter?

Or would you simply like to show your support for the wonderful work of the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen as they continue their mission to keep putting hot food in the bellies of the city’s poorest people and toys under the tree for the rising number of children living in poverty?

Then we’ve got the socks for you!

The brilliant designers at the Sock Council have previously produced the “Gates”, the “Marco”, the “Benno”, and the “Byrne” based on our classic early 1990s Sunderland kits.

They’ve also captured historic moments from the club’s history in the “Stokoe”, the “Rowell” and the “Defoe”, and now they’ve worked with us here at Roker Report to design a unique pair celebrating our six-foot-odd Scottish striker, Ross Stewart, “The Loch Ness Drogba”.

All the profits from the sale of this fantastic product will go to Roker Report’s Christmas Appeal for the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR PAIR

Sunderland v Rotherham United - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Mark Fletcher/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The socks are made in Portugal from 80% cotton, 19% polyamide, and 1% elastane and every order comes with Sock Council stickers and postcard. The socks come in two sizes, small and large. They are half hose and will go to the mid-calf.

You can order your pair for £9.99 plus postage and packaging on the Sock Council website right now for delivery before Santie arrives in a few weeks' time.

CLICK HERE TO BUY YOUR PAIR

This is what your kind donations can do:

  • £1 can provide three pieces of fruit for a child.
  • £2.50 can supply a hot two-course meal for someone in need.
  • £5 can provide a person with a hot two-course course meal, fruit, a bottle of water, and a carton of fruit juice.
  • £10 can cover four days' worth of hot food and dessert for one person. 
  • £20 can provide a hot meal for a family of four with cartons of juice, water, and fruit. 
  • £50 can help us to buy a pint of milk for every person supported by the Soup Kitchen each day. 
  • £100 can ensure that they can provide meat in all the hot meals they serve for two days. 
  • £200 can fill our community fridge with cheese, yoghurts, and probiotic drinks for homeless people for a week.
  • £500 provides hot two-course meals for 100 people for two days.

DONATE NOW

OPINION!

Barnesy’s Blog: Looking ahead - what could be on the cards when January rolls around?

TALES FROM THE STANDS!

Sunderland and Millwall – cut from the same cloth?

FEATURES!

On This Day (1 December 2011): Eric Black named caretaker manager after Bruce is sacked

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report