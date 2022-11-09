 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

RRP: The Big Fat SAFC Chat - Cardiff woes, Crowd control, KLD Speaks & Looking ahead to Friday!

We went a bit quiet after the weekend and you would've had a match review but *a lot has happened since off the field* so our Chris Wynn and Craig 'The Artist formerly known as the Angryman' Chapman reconvened to have a chat about everything from the loss to Cardiff, some crowd trouble, the talk given by KLD to fans alongside Speakman and Jones, and looking ahead to Birmingham away! Aye.

By TheHashpipe83
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

What’s the crack?

  • EVERYTHING MAN - The lads had no remit beyond ‘cover everything’ and that’s exactly what they’ve done.
  • That performance against Cardiff City at the weekend; wasn’t great was it…
  • The crowd performance against Cardiff City at the weekend; wasn’t great was it…
  • The talk at Pop Recs as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman, Dave Jones and the rest had a chat with fans about their plans for the future, and the state of play as things stand;
  • The Rossco Panic - Could the club avoid mayhem by maybe broadcasting these fan meetings to the wider base? Also… are we ready to let go of the big man?
  • The idea behind sustainability in the EFL pyramid and looking at our progress in the Championship so far this season;
  • What predictions surrounding our visit to Birmingham this Friday night do the lads have?
  • Patience is key this season isn’t it? Or are people genuinely concerned we won’t be able to survive come May next year?
  • All this and much more! Thanks for listening!

How Can I Listen?

Apple podcasts

To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.

Spotify

To subscribe on Spotify, click here.

Youtube

To subscribe on Youtube, click here.

FAN LETTERS!

Fan Letters: How do these young players get experience?

FEATURES!

A report from the meeting as the Sunderland hierarchy brings the fans up to date

OPINION!

Losing Ross Stewart would be a big blow for Sunderland - let’s hope he stays!

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Roker Report Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Sunderland news from Roker Report