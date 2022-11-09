RRP: The Big Fat SAFC Chat - Cardiff woes, Crowd control, KLD Speaks & Looking ahead to Friday!

What’s the crack?
- EVERYTHING MAN - The lads had no remit beyond ‘cover everything’ and that’s exactly what they’ve done.
- That performance against Cardiff City at the weekend; wasn’t great was it…
- The crowd performance against Cardiff City at the weekend; wasn’t great was it…
- The talk at Pop Recs as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Kristjaan Speakman, Dave Jones and the rest had a chat with fans about their plans for the future, and the state of play as things stand;
- The Rossco Panic - Could the club avoid mayhem by maybe broadcasting these fan meetings to the wider base? Also… are we ready to let go of the big man?
- The idea behind sustainability in the EFL pyramid and looking at our progress in the Championship so far this season;
- What predictions surrounding our visit to Birmingham this Friday night do the lads have?
- Patience is key this season isn’t it? Or are people genuinely concerned we won’t be able to survive come May next year?
- All this and much more! Thanks for listening!
