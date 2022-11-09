RRP: The Big Fat SAFC Chat - Cardiff woes, Crowd control, KLD Speaks & Looking ahead to Friday!

We went a bit quiet after the weekend and you would've had a match review but *a lot has happened since off the field* so our Chris Wynn and Craig 'The Artist formerly known as the Angryman' Chapman reconvened to have a chat about everything from the loss to Cardiff, some crowd trouble, the talk given by KLD to fans alongside Speakman and Jones, and looking ahead to Birmingham away! Aye.