Andy’s Player Ratings: Sunderland 0-1 Cardiff - Mowbray’s men turn in worst performance so far

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a really good save from the penalty and, other than a bit of a rush of blood in the second half, dealt well with everything that came his way.

Luke O’Nien: 5/10

Struggled with runners getting around him in the first half, was better in the second but the winner came from another runner getting beyond him. Created a half chance with a cross for Simms and linked up well with Amad down the right once Roberts went off.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Sold short by Wright for the penalty and left with no chance but was solid otherwise despite the lack of protection in front of him.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

Had an absolute shocker with his pass that led to the penalty, better after that and defended well.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

A good effort at left back without standing out.

Dan Neil: 3/10

Started really poorly with another turn into trouble when he was the last man, luckily the team got away with that one but Neil couldn’t get hold of the game and although he did steal the ball a few times it was a game to forget.

Abdoullah Ba: 3/10

Showed a couple of flashes of his obvious talent but struggled throughout his time on the pitch, had one burst forward but chose to shoot rather than play in Roberts and then a really poor pass in the lead up to the Cardiff opener.

Patrick Roberts: 5/10

Played in Amad for a shot that was blocked and put himself in a good position only for Ba to decide to take the shot on but a quiet game.

Jack Clarke: 5/10

Only able to show glimpses of his form in the first half as he was starved of the ball, had once shot deflected wide and a good run led to an Amad chance. Had a more central role in the second half but no real chance to make an impact.

Amad Diallo: 6/10

Had a shot blocked that would have gone in after being played in by Roberts and whipped a shot just wide in the second half, looked more dangerous in the second half when Pritchard came on.

Ellis Simms: 5/10

Isolated for much of his time on the pitch, got a bit of support before he went off with Clarke getting alongside him and flicked a header onto the roof of the net but handled well by Kipre.

Substitutes

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Put a free kick into the side netting and helped us keep the ball nearer to the Cardiff box.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Provided the team a lot more control once he came on and badly missed him in the first half.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

Lively down the left without his crosses finding a Sunderland shirt.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Had one shot comfortably saved by the Cardiff goalkeeper and got involved in a scuffle just before the final whistle.

Man of the Match: Anthony Patterson

A very poor team performance today but Patterson gets my man of the match solely based on his penalty save being the only crumb of comfort from today. He actually played well enough without ever really being overworked.