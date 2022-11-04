Roker Rapport Podcast: Amad Night In Yorkshire - Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland AFC Reaction!

What’s the crack?
- We won and we’re all pretty happy about it, but conditions weren’t great throughout the first half; what did the lads make of the first 45?
- ALEX F***ING PRITCHARD; A great goal against his former side and an even better celebration
- AMAD LAD; Another great performance topped off with a great goal (that myself and others absolutely didn’t think was scored by young Jewi Bennette) but we’re falling in love with a loan player again lads and lasses - we’ll enjoy him as long as we have him…
- OH ABDOULLAH, HE MAKES ME HAPPY; Some performance by our young midfielder after his introduction in the second half - the only way is up for this lad!
- A fantastic performance (and goal celebration) from our Luke O’Nien - think he’s allowed a little smile after that aye?
- Jay Matete was a welcome sight in that second half with some great challenges, and Ellis Simms made a big impact despite not scoring; Both up for a start soon?
All this and much more! Ha’waaaay the Lads!
How Can I Listen?
Apple podcasts
To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.
Spotify
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
Loading comments...