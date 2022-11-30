 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Huddersfield Town v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship

Fan Letters: Amad fan Sammy says “The boy is magic and is only going to get better!”

“Wow. What else can we say? The boy is magic and is only going to get better” - RR reader Sammy is a massive fan of Sunderland starlet Amad Diallo! Got something to say? RokerReport@Yahoo.co.uk!

By Roker Report
Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Dear Roker Report,

I tried to sit down and work out what starting XI and bench I’d pick once Stewart, Gooch, Ballard, Simms, Alese, Michut, Huggins etc are all fit and Bennette is back from the World Cup and I honestly couldn’t do it. Fancy helping me out?

Tom in Sherburn Village

Ed’s Note [Gav]: I think you’ve just given us our next roundtable topic! I’ll have a quick go though... 5-2-2-1 - Patterson; Huggins, Ballard, Batth, Alese, Cirkin; Evans, Ba; Amad, Clarke, Stewart. Subs: Bass, Roberts, Simms, O’Nien, Neil, Michut, Bennette.

Christ, you’re right, that is hard.

I can’t find room for Embo and Gooch and they start most weeks!

Birmingham City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Dear Roker Report,

I’m an exile living in the Worcestershire area, (but still a season card holder) and was watching ‘Midlands Today’ yesterday, there version of ‘Look North ‘ - and I thought your readers would be interested in a news item in the sport section.

Apparently that supposed energy drinks weird guy Mr Storey is trying to block the sale of Coventry City, saying he has legally got a ‘first offer’ buy from the club.

It’s not just Sunderland he is trying to get his grubby hands on. I think he just loves the limelight. Can’t believe he gets air time or anyone takes him seriously.

John Wilson

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Thankfully for fans of Coventry City, Sunderland supporters have already been through all of this crap and have done the research for them so that they don’t have to. Whilst nobody takes the man seriously, he just doesn’t go away. I’m just glad he isn’t our problem anymore!

F1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan Photo by Charles Coates/Getty Images

Dear Roker Report,

In the midst of the madness in Dubai on Friday it was missed just how good Amad played.

Yes I know it was only a daft friendly but the way he sat the keeper down for the goal, and the passage of play which slipped Simms in one-on-one - wow. What else can we say? The boy is magic and is only going to get better. With the rate he’s developing I think he could be playing like a Premier League player in the second half of the season, which can only be good for us. Brilliant to see.

Sammy Duncan

Ed’s Note [Gav]: I’m with you Sammy - I’m a huge fan of Amad already. Stephane Sessegnon is still one of the best players I’ve watched over my years as a fan (not always mind, but he was capable of magic) and Amad reminds me so much of him in the way he plays. He’s the type of player that you’d pay to see just juggle the ball on a five-a-side court.

Birmingham City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC via Getty Images
