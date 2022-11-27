Fan Letters: “Sunderland should consider installing a retractable roof at the Stadium of Light”

Dear Roker Report,

I trust you’re all well!

In my opinion, Kyril Louis-Dreyfus should consider the possibility of installing a retractable roof at the Stadium Of Light.

It would protect the fans and the interior of the stadium from the harsh winter winds and rain that we often experience, which is a negative factor in our style of attacking football.

Just as importantly, with the roof closed, it would amplify and intensify the atmosphere that our fans create at every home game, which visiting teams don’t like.

What are your thoughts on this?

Terence Rickaby.

Ed’s Note [Phil]: Hi, Terence. Thanks for getting in touch! You raise a very interesting point, and it’s one that, in some senses, I fully agree with. Enclosed stadiums often make for raucous atmospheres and as you rightly say, it would certainly increase the intensity. You only have to look at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff as an example of how a closed roof can help a team. If that could be replicated at our home, it could be spectacular. On the other hand, football is an outdoor game, and retractable roofs, whilst popular in places such as America, still feel like something that aren’t suited to British sport in general. We like our traditions in this country, and the idea of freezing your backside off for ninety minutes whilst cheering the Lads on still seems like something that we are fond of, for whatever reason that might be!

Dear Roker Report,

There has been a similar and disrespectful response to players taking the knee by a vocal minority at both home and away matches, and we can’t turn a blind eye and a deaf ear any longer.

How do our black players feel about it?

The majority of fans must take a stand, and as an example, I like this response from a Sheffield Wednesday fan:

Please, please stop booing players at Hillsborough taking the knee as a protest against racism (that’s all it is).



The, thankfully few but still far too many, #swfc fans who do: What do you think our players think when they hear it? Support? What do you think fellow fans think? — Peter A. Løhmann (@ploehmann) November 19, 2022

Anon.