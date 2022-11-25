Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Sh*tshow in the Sun ends with a 1-0 win for Sunderland

Anthony Patterson: 6/10

Some very wayward shooting by the opponents left Patterson with very little to do.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Made a good recovery block to stop an attempt on goal but gave away a dangerous free kick just before half-time. Came on again in the second half at centre back and did okay.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Made a couple of lunging tackles to break up play, one was perfectly timed and the other left Hume needing to block the resulting effort.

Aji Alese: 6/10

Good to see him back playing and looking comfortable alongside Batth.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Not tested defensively at left back but got forward a couple of times and gave us another option when cutting inside. Had a short run out at right back near the end of the game following Gooch’s altercation.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Very comfortable in the middle of the back, pressed the opposition and played a nice ball to Embleton which led to a shot off the woodwork.

Abdoullah Ba: 7/10

Always made himself an option in the middle of the park and played a great ball to Amad for the opener. Reappeared in the second half as he replaced Roberts on the right.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Continues to show good link up play with Amad and played one through ball to Simms that resulted in a chance.

Amad Diallo: 8/10

Looks very confident, beating players for fun and made his goal look very easy after being played in by Ba. One great counter attack by Amad should have resulted in another goal but for Simms to overhit his shot.

Elliot Embleton: 7/10

So unlucky to hit the woodwork twice with two good efforts, one after winning the ball in the opposition D and curling a left-footed effort off the post and then a right-footed shot cannoned down off the crossbar.

Ellis Simms: 6/10

Held the ball up well but should have scored when being played in by Amad and had another effort saved. Booked for an altercation with a defender.

Substitutes

Alex Bass: 6/10

Had one save to make which he made comfortably, did get beaten but from an offside position and looked calm in possession.

Lynden Gooch: 6/10

Put in a couple of dangerous crosses and had one left footed efforted comfortably saved, then got into an altercation which led to his enforced substitution.

Fighting Skills: 9/10. Left right, goodnight.

Luke O’Nien: 6/10

Easy afternoon for O’Nien, with the opposition not really stretching him.

Dennis Cirkin: 6/10

Quiet afternoon defensively but started the bust-up which led to Gooch being subbed after a tackle that was probably a bit excessive for a friendly.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Composed in the middle of the park.

Jay Matete: 7/10

Put in a shift in the second half, closing down at every opportunity and had a couple of dangerous bursts forward.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Close to a goal from two free kicks, one just went over the top from the edge of the box and the other forced the goalkeeper into save.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Had the beating of his full back but did not see a lot of the ball with most of the play coming down the middle.

Leon Dajaku: 6/10

Probably should have scored when played in but shot was saved and then couldn’t stab it over the line. Had a couple of other efforts and couldn’t quite get on the end of a Gooch cross.

Cameraman: 0/10

It’s probably best not to hire a camera operator who not only is blind but only has an iPhone available to film with. Very poor.

Man of the Match: Amad Diallo

Scored the winner with a really well taken goal, was played in by Ba and casually sat the goalkeeper down and finished with aplomb. Had another great counter attack when he skipped past players with ease but Simms couldn’t finish off the Manchester United loanee’s good work.