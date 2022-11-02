Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland - Lads battle in the rain for vital 3 points

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

A difficult night due to the weather but was not tested too much but did make a vital save shortly before the winning goal.

Luke O’Nien: 7/10

Got stuck in straight from the start with the ball seemingly always going towards him.

Danny Batth: 6/10

Won everything that came his way but wasn’t overly stretched by the home side with Jordan Rhodes non-existent.

Bailey Wright: 6/10

Similar to Batth, a rock at the back but very little threat from the home side meant the weather was more of a test.

Dennis Cirkin: 7/10

Was the lone player on our left for the majority of the game and did well with little cover, got turned once but Embleton blocked the resultant shot. Should have scored early on but read the game well very late on to clear before the second goal.

Corry Evans: 6/10

Steady as usual but gave the ball away a bit cheaply at times.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

A quiet game with Embleton mostly keeping it simple in difficult conditions but did make a very important block on the edge of the box.

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Plenty of mazy runs that didn’t come to anything but it was a simple bit of play that created the winner, a quick one-two with Amad and picked out Pritchard.

Amad Diallo: 7/10

Another good game for Amad, linked up well with Roberts and plays as if he is more experienced than he is. Involved in both goals with the 1-2 with Roberts before Pritchard scored and then finished off a 1-2 with Simms for his goal, also came close with a curling effort that just went wide.

Alex Pritchard: 7/10

Was having a relatively quiet game with some good link up play, albeit not in dangerous areas, but popped then up with the winner to silence the boos from the home fans.

Leon Dajaku: 5/10

Had a half chance but struggled to get involved.

Substitutes

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Came on at half-time and his presence stopped Huddersfield exerting too much pressure thanks to Simms providing an out ball. Had one chance blocked after he was played in, then got an assist following his one-two with Amad.

Abdoullah Ba: 6/10

Played well when he came on, covered a lot of ground and wasn’t afraid to get stuck in.

Dan Neil: 6/10

Like Ba, he did well when he came on and gave fresh legs to midfield.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Not an awful lot to do but helped us see out the victory.

Jewison Bennette: 6/10

A very late substitution for Pritchard, provided an option out wide for Simms only for the striker to feed in Amad for the second.

Man of the Match: Luke O’Nien

In the worst of the conditions in the first half, O’Nien got stuck in and helped quell the threat of the dangerous Rudoni. Was caught out of position once but got back quickly to make a recovery block, defended well and played a great cross to his opposing full back Cirkin only for the left back to shoot wide.