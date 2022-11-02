Share All sharing options for: Starting XI: We’re predicting three changes to Sunderland’s team for tonight’s game vs Huddersfield

All up, it was a good point away at Luton on Saturday – they’re a good team at home and after getting through the opening phases of the game we looked strong and could have got all three points at the end. Tonight’s game will be a different proposition – and we have to take Huddersfield on without Jack Clarke, who picked up a daft booking on Saturday and will miss tonight’s game.

So, who’ll replace Clarke tonight? And will Michut, who impressed on Saturday, get a start tonight? Here’s how we think Tony Mowbray may line the team up.

Goalkeeper: Anthony Patterson

Despite Bass’s goalscoring heroics earlier in the week, Patterson will certainly start tonight, barring anything unforeseen.

Defence: Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright, Danny Batth, Dennis Cirkin

I was a bit surprised Mowbray dropped Trai Hume after a decent first start of the season, but bringing the experience of Bailey Wright into the centre of defence wasn’t the worst idea, given the goals we shipped against Burnley. Wright and Batth will likely be paired again tonight, given it’s an away game against a side who, although struggling, will fancy their chances against us.

Midfield: Edouard Michut, Corry Evans

Michut impressed when he came on against Luton, and in the space of a week Mowbray’s changed his tune from the four youngsters not being ready to start games, to needing to start games.

I think Dan Neil’s struggled a bit this season, and it could be time to change things up in midfield. Michut or Ba are the likely candidates to partner Corry Evans, and I think it could be the former who gets the nod tonight.

Attackers: Amad, Alex Pritchard, Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts

Ellis Simms made a welcome return from the bench on Saturday, and he’ll start there again tonight as we line up without the impressive Jack Clarke. Patrick Roberts will likely replace Clarke in a fluid front four, and Elliot Embleton could get a start in place of Leon Dajaku, who was a surprise selection at the weekend.