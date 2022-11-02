Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 18 - Huddersfield Town vs Sunderland

Last time around...

The lads prevented a 3-game losing streak with a draw away at Luton at the weekend. This no doubt gave fans across the world and through the predictions team several reasons to be happy, not only due to the well-taken equaliser from Embleton, but also the push we saw for the win in the second half.

That happiness was also added to through the return to the paddock of Ellis Simms, who played for 20 minutes plus stoppages. Though he didn’t score, he certainly showed what we have been missing in terms of a striker – hold-up play, strength, height, pace, and a threat in the box, which draws defenders away from other players… it was really great to have him back.

In terms of the RR Predictions team, Bomber and Martin both did best this week, but Jack and Malc also got something from the game. For what feels like the first time in a while, Predictions top two Will and Matty failed to score any points.

Predictions League Table - after 17 games

Will’s lead is now 3 points, and he has three close pursuers in Matty, Bomber and Jack, all now chasing him on 12.

Malc gained one point for calling the draw, and both Martin and Bomber had a 3-pointer with their 1-1 shouts, though nobody saw Embo getting the leveller.

One result like that has made the whole thing way more close. Just like the championship, there is very little in this.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-1 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Ellis Simms

Huddersfield have tightened things up at the back in the last five games, only letting in three goals in their last five matches, and only conceding once at home across that stretch, in a 0-1 loss to Preston mid-last month.

Sunderland have let in 10 goals in the same stretch… half of them were away from home and across three matches, but against top 10 teams. Maybe this isn’t an accurate metric to use to predict this outcome - I hope not!

With Alese still injured I think we will stick with a back four including big Bailey, and that plus the addition of Simms for probably the second half gives us set piece height and the tools to battle this out.

I can see a hard game coming, but I think we will prevail, with a return to scoring for Simms in the second half. Hopefully, Ellis gets about 35 minutes or more to help the lads out and build his fitness.

It is a big risk to call a win when Clarke is suspended, but I think we have enough to beat anyone on our day. This could be a chance for Dajaku or maybe young Bennette to show what they can do in that available wide role.

No more injuries or suspensions, please lads. We need some points from these last few games before Dubai. A 1-0 away win will do nicely, thanks.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

The fortunes of Huddersfield have nosedived since their third-place finish and subsequent play-off heartache last season.

There has since been a revolving door of Head Coaches, and they currently find themselves second from bottom with only West Brom a point behind them.

It’s a shame we’re not at home, as their away form is wretched. All four of their wins have come on home soil!

They were narrow winners last time out against Millwall but have followed up every win so far with a defeat.

In what will be our first trip to Huddersfield this century (our last being in 1998), I’m backing us to win.

A solid 2-0 victory to set us up nicely for Cardiff at the weekend!

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Huddersfield find themselves in the relegation zone, however, it’s their away form that has seen them sink.

Zero wins and just two points on the road is quite the contrast to their home form, which stands at four wins and four losses and is actually better than ours.

After an incredibly tough run of games in October, do I think we’ll kick off November with a win? Absolutely! But it will not be the cakewalk the League table suggests.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Alex Pritchard

After a good second-half showing at Luton, we’re up against a Huddersfield team that has struggled so far this season, and I think we can get a win tonight.

Alex Pritchard’s returning to the place where he endured a torrid time, so I’m going for him to get our first.

If the roles were reversed, it’d definitely happen, wouldn’t it?!

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0-3 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

After a great, hardworking performance at the weekend, I am backing the boys to absolutely walk through this one on this away trip to Yorkshire.

I believe the boys will show the same force as they did at Kenilworth Road, but with some more confidence, more determination and a showing that we shouldn’t be a few points off the drop-zone.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1-2 Sunderland

Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

[Ed’s note - Malc] Jack didn't provide a lot of supporting information for this prediction as he got married this week…congratulations to you both from all your mates at Roker Report, Jack. We all wish you and your new wife Georgia a very happy life together.

Let’s cross our fingers that your big day this week brings a win for the lads on Sky tonight and that we top that off with another win when you both watch the lads live on Saturday against Cardiff at home.

We all know SAFC love an away 2-1, let’s hope the lads serve this up for the happy couple.