Fan Letters: ‘It’s time to drop Pritchard!’ says SAFC fan Gerald

Dear Roker Report,

Sorry got something non-Sunderland related this time. Does it feel to you all that there is absolutely no hype for this World Cup? Normally before a World Cup there’s an insane amount of promotion and social media buzz to get behind the lads but it feels like there’s none this time around.

Well aware of all the various issues surrounding it, Qatar as a host and all their problems, the fact that it’s winter and a somewhat disappointing nations league has left people feeling a bit ambivalent, but I’m just keen to read your thoughts.

Thank you

Jack Asbery

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Thanks for the email Jack, and I think you’re right. Not only is it the issues surrounding the competition being held in Qatar, but the way it was awarded to them and the timing of it – people are far more focused on the domestic action, and it feels like the season’s just really getting started! As soon as it kicks off, and England hopefully do okay, I’m sure it’s all everyone will be talking about. I’m just glad it gives Ross Stewart a bit of time to get fully fit!

Dear Roker Report,

It is time to drop Pritchard after giving the ball away with only 30 seconds left to play in the first half against Luton. A schoolboy mistake which cost us two points. The fact is he is always first to be subbed and we always play better without him. Get rid he is rubbish.

Gerald Kearney

Ed’s Note [Martin]: Well, he’s clearly not rubbish, Gerald. He’s had a tough job this season, as he’s been asked to play a completely different role without Stewart being in the team, and has missed the link-up play and the space Stewart creates, too. You can criticise him for his quick free kick, and I’m sure in hindsight, he’d have slowed the game down, but he was trying to make things happen, and get onto the front foot. He’s not in the best form at present, granted, but there are factors that are contributing to that. We saw what he was capable of last season, and he’ll come good sooner rather than later.

Dear Roker Report,

I just wanted to correct an issue from my post on the website 31/10/22, we were hit by debris thrown by BOLTON fans at last season’s away game.

I was trying to make the point that objects will still be thrown if fans are on the same level. The only difference is that they launch them sideways not forwards.

I have never been hit at the Stadium of Light as I never sit in the North Stand.

Regards,

Peter Welsh