Roker Rapport Podcast: The Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland AFC Review & Huddersfield Away!

What’s the crack?

Luton is a terrible place, congratulations to the travelling support for making it back home.

So what did the lads make of Sunderland’s performance against the might of Luton Town?

Was that a deserved equaliser after falling behind late in the first half?

BREAKING; The ref was a bit shite again…

EMBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO etc

With quite a few decent individual performances, the lads discuss the talent of the side and try work out who stood out above the rest;

We have strikers again! Well.. we have one striker back at least - what did we make of the return of Ellis Simms?

How did the lads rate Tony Mowbray’s 800th career match as manager - could his game management be further improved or are people being slightly harsh with their criticism?

Looking ahead to Huddersfield on Wednesday night - How do the lads think we’ll be shaping up on our trip to the John Smith’s Stadium?

All this and more! Thanks for listening!

Ha’way the Lads!

