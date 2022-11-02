Roker Rapport Podcast: The Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland AFC Review & Huddersfield Away!

What’s the crack?
Luton is a terrible place, congratulations to the travelling support for making it back home.
So what did the lads make of Sunderland’s performance against the might of Luton Town?
Was that a deserved equaliser after falling behind late in the first half?
BREAKING; The ref was a bit shite again…
EMBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO etc
With quite a few decent individual performances, the lads discuss the talent of the side and try work out who stood out above the rest;
We have strikers again! Well.. we have one striker back at least - what did we make of the return of Ellis Simms?
How did the lads rate Tony Mowbray’s 800th career match as manager - could his game management be further improved or are people being slightly harsh with their criticism?
Looking ahead to Huddersfield on Wednesday night - How do the lads think we’ll be shaping up on our trip to the John Smith’s Stadium?
All this and more! Thanks for listening!
Ha’way the Lads!
How Can I Listen?
Apple podcasts
To subscribe on Apple Podcasts, click here.
Spotify
To subscribe on Spotify, click here.
Loading comments...