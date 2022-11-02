 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Roker Rapport Podcast: The Luton Town 1-1 Sunderland AFC Review & Huddersfield Away!

Our dynamic duo of Gav & Chris got together to discuss the Lads trip to Luton at the weekend in the Championship, Embo’s equaliser, and to look ahead to Huddersfield on Wednesday night!

By TheHashpipe83
What’s the crack?

Luton is a terrible place, congratulations to the travelling support for making it back home.

So what did the lads make of Sunderland’s performance against the might of Luton Town?

Was that a deserved equaliser after falling behind late in the first half?

BREAKING; The ref was a bit shite again…

EMBOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO etc

With quite a few decent individual performances, the lads discuss the talent of the side and try work out who stood out above the rest;

We have strikers again! Well.. we have one striker back at least - what did we make of the return of Ellis Simms?

How did the lads rate Tony Mowbray’s 800th career match as manager - could his game management be further improved or are people being slightly harsh with their criticism?

Looking ahead to Huddersfield on Wednesday night - How do the lads think we’ll be shaping up on our trip to the John Smith’s Stadium?

All this and more! Thanks for listening!

Ha’way the Lads!

