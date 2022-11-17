Share All sharing options for: Roker Roundup: Report claims Jewi’s value has quadrupled, with Spanish giants Valencia after him

Spanish giants consider Jewi

Brazilian winger Samuel Lino has been starring for La Liga outfit Valencia this season, so much so that they already want to make the loanee’s move from Atletico Madrid permanent.

However Atletico are expected to rebuff Valencia’s efforts to sign the 22-year-old left winger - that has led Los Che to look elsewhere, and according to El Gol Digital that elsewhere would be Jewison Bennette.

El Gol claim that the player’s speed and directness on the ball has appealed to Valencia’s scouts and that the club are willing to make a ‘small financial investment’ to secure the player’s services.

According to the report, Bennette’s brief performances so far has already seen his value quadruple from the £1m Sunderland paid Herediano back in August.

Bennette himself though is just concentrating on the World Cup, telling Yashin Digital that he is going to take everything he has learned during his time at Sunderland and make that available to the National Team:

I come with all the illusion of facing what comes in the best way. Physically I feel good. I have had many minutes in a very competitive team and league and I am here to make all that learning available to the group and the country. Ever since I was a child, I’ve had the dream of playing in a World Cup. I didn’t see it so soon, but thank God it happened. The coach had the confidence to give me the chance to play and I’m very grateful for that. There’s nothing better than backing him up by doing things the best way I could on the pitch. That was a plus to get to where I am now, playing in a club in Europe and in the senior national team, about to play in a World Cup, which is something very important. I am very happy.

The 18-year-old thanks Costa Rica’s team spirit for getting the team to the World Cup and is clear about his country’s goal should be: