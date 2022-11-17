Share All sharing options for: Thank you all so much!

Just a quick one gang, but I wanted to drop by and say thanks.

Last night at the 2022 Football Content Awards in Manchester we won the award for ‘Best Football Content Creator’, and our Rich was on hand to proudly accept the gong on behalf of our entire team. Many beers were consumed, a nice meal was very kindly provided, and a cracking night was had by all in attendance.

We’ve only gone and bloody won the thing.



Thanks to all our readers and listeners!!! #SAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/n3QCa2dQdZ — Roker Report (@RokerReport) November 16, 2022

Thanks first of all to the guys and girls behind the Football Content Awards, who put on a cracking event every single year and give some of the biggest and best football fan creators out there a great night and experience they’ll never forget.

And thanks to everyone who listens to our Podcast, reads our views here on the website, follows us on social media, or say hi at the match - we really appreciate your support.

Thanks to the Sunderland Community Soup Kitchen, who we are very grateful to support right throughout the year.

Lots of graft goes on behind the scenes at Roker Report and my biggest thanks goes out to the hardworking website and podcast editorial team, our podcasters, and our pool of fantastic contributors and volunteers - we’ve got a cracking community built up over many years and no matter where we find ourselves in the world, no matter our background, it our love for Sunderland that brings us together.

So aye, cheers everyone. Thanks for supporting us and for continuing to support us.

This one is for all of us!