Fan Letters: Nonsensical criticism for Simms baffles - but Jewi at the World Cup excites!

Dear Roker Report,

Upon listening to BBC Newcastle’s radio phone in tonight (ed’s note: this was sent on Tuesday) I heard a clip played of a really stupid man ranting about Ellis Simms in the aftermath of the Cardiff loss.

He talked about him like he was completely useless. In fact I think he said that Simms “offers this team nothing”.

It was great to hear Marco dress this fan down in the most sensible way possible, by spelling out the facts. Simms even before the Brum game had clearly given us something with his three goals. The man was slaughtering Simms for a lethargic performance in what was his first start in months after a lengthy injury lay off.

It just reminded me of how moronic some of our supporters are.

They forget what being a ‘supporter’ actually means.

They are a minority but I think it’s important to baffle these people with logic whenever they say ridiculous things (and c’mon, we all have a numpty or ten sat within earshot of us at the home games).

Tom Morrell

Ed’s Note [Gav]: I’m with you Tom. There are people just like the guy you’re on about that sit around me at games and it winds me up too. Thing is, Simms is a young lad and needs time and patience just like any other young player we have. It’s just a shame that the winter break is going to cut off any momentum he gathered with that goal at Birmingham, but it should stand him in good stead once we return in December.

Dear Roker Report,

Just wanted to say well done to RR & Sunderland’s SLO Chris Waters for receiving nominations for the FSA Awards. Both would have made deserved winners in my eyes. Whoever the winners are must have been good to beat you guys! Keep up the good work.

Jack Purvis

Ed’s Note [Gav]: Ah cheers Jack, that’s really nice of you to say. To be honest it’s nice to just be in the conversation with some massive Premier League fansites like Anfield Wrap and the winners, The Square Ball. Maybe next year! And as for Chris, he’s an absolute star. I can’t think of a harder working employee at Sunderland, he’s just mint. Got loads of time for the bloke.

Dear Roker Report,

Enjoyed the piece on the site today about the World Cup from Andrew Smithson. I too feel compelled to stay away from the games this time around as it just feels wrong, all of it. There was a video posted to facebook of the supporter accommodation in Qatar that was basically a mattress in a metal container, why anyone would want to be there in person to watch this farce of a tournament is beyond me. I think the only games I’ll catch will be Costa Rica ones as I’d like to see our Jewi do well - his participation on the big stage excites me - but other than that they can ram it. Football isn’t coming home because Southgate has lost the plot, so I think we’d all be best off turning our back on this corrupt tournament in a country stuck in the dark ages.

Jeff Fairs