Andy’s Player Ratings: Wolves u21s 1-0 Sunderland u21s - Graeme Murty’s team narrowly lose in the Midlands

Jacob Carney: 6/10

Not much to do throughout the game but mostly dealt with crosses well, was perhaps a little flatfooted for the Wolves goal.

Ethan Kachosa: 6/10

Steady at right back without getting much chance to get forward but did provide a handy cross just before Kelly hit the woodwork.

Ben Crompton: 6/10

Defended well without being overly tested, a little loose on the ball at times with one pass going straight to a Wolves player in the middle of the Sunderland half under no pressure.

Zak Johnson: 6/10

Calm on the ball and read the game well, including a well timed clearance near the end to prevent a second Wolves goal.

Nathan Newall: 7/10

Solid at left back and overlapped to good effect on a couple of occasions, as well as being tenacious in the tackle.

Marshall Burke: 7/10

The 17-year-old sat in front of the back four and provided good protection, got stuck in but went down injured on the hour mark with Wolves scoring immediately following his departure.

Harrison Sohna: 6/10

Tidy enough on the ball in the middle of the park without having much of an impact.

Michael Spellman: 6/10

Had a dangerous effort on goal from just outside the box in the second half, forcing a good save from the goalkeeper. Played the safe option more often than not when he had the chance to run with the ball.

Caden Kelly: 7/10

Unlucky not to score after a superb curling effort beat the home ‘keeper and hit the post, also had another chance but shot first time straight at the goalkeeper. Showed good movement and linked up play nicely just behind Gardiner.

Tom Watson: 7/10

Lively on the left wing, had one effort well saved in the first half, showed good foot and a good eye for a pass. Also got back to help out in defence with one brave header stopping a potential Wolves opportunity.

Harry Gardiner: 5/10

Struggled to get into the game despite making some good runs and occupying the central defenders.

Substitutes

Ben Middlemas: 6/10

Played a couple of nice balls which started attacks and had one good burst forward that could have started another but was hacked down by a Wolves player.

Tom Chiabi: 6/10

Gave a bit more drive once he replaced Sohna.

Owen Robinson: 6/10

Came on late and had one good turn to get away from his man but was again brought down before anything could develop.

Man of the Match: Caden Kelly

Was so unlucky not to equalise when he beat the goalkeeper only to see his shot cannon back off the woodwork and hit another effort straight at the goalkeeper. Linked up play well in attacking areas, combining well with Watson in particular.