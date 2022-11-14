RRP: Birmingham 1-2 Sunderland - AMAD Lad strikes again - how far we’ve come & the WC break!

What’s the crack?
- As the lads decided to record this immediately after the game to take full advantage of all that adrenaline - How does everyone feel after that result - especially the chest clutching finish that nearly killed half the fanbase?
- AMAD LAD STRIKES AGAIN - Some talent isn’t he - with an assist for Ellis Simms first goal since returning from injury, to his magnificent strike in the second half… well it was his pitch on the night.
- PATTO - 22 years old and getting better all the time.
- A couple lads returned from injury and we’re all very pleased to see it;
- A nice long break; with the World Cup coming up and the Lads off for a nice trip to Dubai to warm up a little, how are we feeling knowing we’ll be returning to league action with the likes of Ross Stewart back in the starting eleven?
- What did Martin and Phil make of the KLD/Speakman/Jones talk?
- Martin has a few things to say about the Rossco contract situation and how buying low and selling high is something we should maybe be thinking about;
- Looking back at the season and how far we’ve come; are we going into the World Cup break in a pretty decent position all things considered?
- Are we confident we’ll be far more comfortable come the January transfer window?
- Phil predicts the downfall of Gareth Southgate; something when England win the World Cup we can refer to as #WestSouthGate or #SouthWestGate or whatever works…
All this and more! Listen in!
