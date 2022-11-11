Share All sharing options for: Andy’s Player Ratings: Birmingham City 1-2 Sunderland - Lads dig in for a great away win!

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a really important save to come out and block from Hogan when the score was 1-0, had no chance with the Birmingham goal, and saved well from Sanderson at 2-1.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Was OK at right back without ever excelling and not providing much going forward but made a vital goalline clearance at 2-1.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

Battled well all game with a physical Birmingham attack but gifted them a goal with an awful attempt at a clearance.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Like Wright battled well all game and won plenty in the air but did get away with being dragged out of position by Deeney in the first half.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Looked understandably rusty at points in the first half, getting caught napping on the ball on a couple of occasions but improved after the break.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Showed what we missed from the start on Saturday, provided much-needed experience in the middle of the pitch, and broke up Birmingham’s play centrally.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Played a delightful ball to Amad early on which the forward probably should have scored from and then an even better ball to the same player for our second goal.

Amad Diallo: 9/10

Played a major part in the team going two-nil up thanks to a great assist and an even better goal before taking a knock to the eye and needing to be subbed.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Like Evans provided plenty of experience, helping us keep the ball in dangerous areas and was involved in the build-up to the first goal. Had one really poor free kick that he followed up with a shot on target.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Worked hard on the left wing without any reward, but nothing really came off for him today.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Won a lot of headers, linked up play, and took his goal really well.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Helped us retain possession with his running up the right wing late on.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Came on late, and barely had a touch but did his job.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Got stuck in and provided cover on the right to help us see out the game.

Man of the Match: Amad Diallo

A scrappy game throughout that some good battling performances but two bits of quality won us the game. First holding the ball up and finding Simms for the opener and then a brilliantly taken second after cutting inside. Could have had another goal but was stopped at point-blank range by John Ruddy and was calm on the ball whenever they came near him, unlike some of his team-mates tonight.