Andy’s Player Ratings: Birmingham City 1-2 Sunderland - Lads dig in for a great away win!

Simms and Amad’s goals either side of half time send the Lads into the World Cup break comfortably in mid table in the Battle of Birmingham. Here’s how Andy rated the players tonight...

By Andy Tomlinson
Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Anthony Patterson: 7/10

Made a really important save to come out and block from Hogan when the score was 1-0, had no chance with the Birmingham goal, and saved well from Sanderson at 2-1.

Trai Hume: 6/10

Was OK at right back without ever excelling and not providing much going forward but made a vital goalline clearance at 2-1.

Bailey Wright: 5/10

Battled well all game with a physical Birmingham attack but gifted them a goal with an awful attempt at a clearance.

Danny Batth: 7/10

Like Wright battled well all game and won plenty in the air but did get away with being dragged out of position by Deeney in the first half.

Niall Huggins: 6/10

Looked understandably rusty at points in the first half, getting caught napping on the ball on a couple of occasions but improved after the break.

Corry Evans: 7/10

Showed what we missed from the start on Saturday, provided much-needed experience in the middle of the pitch, and broke up Birmingham’s play centrally.

Dan Neil: 7/10

Played a delightful ball to Amad early on which the forward probably should have scored from and then an even better ball to the same player for our second goal.

Amad Diallo: 9/10

Played a major part in the team going two-nil up thanks to a great assist and an even better goal before taking a knock to the eye and needing to be subbed.

Alex Pritchard: 6/10

Like Evans provided plenty of experience, helping us keep the ball in dangerous areas and was involved in the build-up to the first goal. Had one really poor free kick that he followed up with a shot on target.

Jack Clarke: 6/10

Worked hard on the left wing without any reward, but nothing really came off for him today.

Ellis Simms: 7/10

Won a lot of headers, linked up play, and took his goal really well.

Substitutes

Patrick Roberts: 6/10

Helped us retain possession with his running up the right wing late on.

Elliot Embleton: 6/10

Came on late, and barely had a touch but did his job.

Jay Matete: 6/10

Got stuck in and provided cover on the right to help us see out the game.

Man of the Match: Amad Diallo

A scrappy game throughout that some good battling performances but two bits of quality won us the game. First holding the ball up and finding Simms for the opener and then a brilliantly taken second after cutting inside. Could have had another goal but was stopped at point-blank range by John Ruddy and was calm on the ball whenever they came near him, unlike some of his team-mates tonight.

Birmingham City v Sunderland - Sky Bet Championship Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images

