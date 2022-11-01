Sunderland’s November Preview: What have we got coming up before the World Cup break?

Huddersfield Town (A) 02/11/22

Huddersfield have had a horrid start to the season and are sure to be longing for the World Cup break. They did win on Saturday though, and will be looking to continue the momentum.

One to Watch: Michal Helik

Named in October’s Championship team of the month, Helik has been the shining light in a very poor start to the season for the Terriers.

Sunderland’s frontmen will do well to get past him!

Cardiff City (H) 05/11/22

Cardiff have had a similar start to that of the Lads’. Struggling for consistency, they had lost three in a row before beating Rotherham at the weekend!

One to Watch: Jadden Philogene-Bidace

The youngster, on loan from Aston Villa, had enjoyed a decent start to the season in South Wales. He scored the winner against Rotherham and will be eager to cement his place in the starting eleven.

Birmingham City (A) 11/11/22

Birmingham sit slap-bang in the middle of the pack (at the time of writing) despite being tipped for relegation.

One to Watch: John Ruddy

The experienced ‘keeper has been reliable in the sticks for the Blues. Man of the Match on Saturday, the former England international will keep the Sunderland attackers on their toes under the lights at St Andrews.