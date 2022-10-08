Roker Report Score Predictions 2022-23: Game 13 - Swansea v Sunderland

Last time around - Blackpool at home

Despite hitting the bar and creating a number of chances to take the lead, we once again witnessed a 0-0 draw at home to the Tangerines in midweek.

Tony Mowbray certainly gave it his best shot with a slightly varied starting 11, followed by some very bold and attack-minded subs, but we failed for the second home game in a row to get all three points available. In my view, the coach certainly cannot be criticised for not going for it at home, though it was a bit of a game of two halves.

The lack of chance conversion is both making a mockery of the Predictions team’s positivity, and also creating very little competition in our Predictions table.

Will this run of three draws dull the optimism? I genuinely doubt it.

We were great down in Reading, and should arguably have gotten more from several other games, so maybe away is our home for this part of the season, and until strikers return to grace our ranks.

Predictions League Table - after 12 games

No points Saturday or Tuesday for the Predictions lads, though a couple of points for the team in the real league, thankfully. We are no longer in the playoff places, but we are 8th and only one point behind today’s hosts, who are in 6th.

People could say this is getting a bit repetitive; optimism, draw, repeat. Hopefully, this Saturday’s away game can change that for the predictions lads and for our Tony and his boys.

Given we are facing a team who have won three on the bounce compared to our own record of three draws in a row, this is no mean feat, but we have bucked trends before in this league (remember unbeaten Rotherham anyone?) so hopefully we can again.

How the points are awarded...

Just a quick reminder on how we allocate points to our match-by-match predictions:

Correct score = 3 points

Correct outcome (but not correct score) = 1 point

Correct first Sunderland goalscorer = 1 point (no goal scorer is a valid call)

Possible deductions for being lazy and not submitting on time = TBC at Malc’s discretion…

Malc Dugdale predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 0-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

Though Swansea have won their last 3 games, they have conceded in 3 of the last 4 along the way, so it is clear they are not as locked out at the back as the likes of Preston were.

I fancy Patrick Roberts to prevail down the right side of attack and open the scoring, and I would love it if Amad Diallo gets a second so we can resume winning ways on the road. Winning away is a skill we haven’t seen since that great display in the middle of last month at Reading, but if we can play anything like that, Swansea won’t be able to contain us.

I’m backing Patto to keep us clean at the back too. He has made some stunning saves these last few matches and without him, we no doubt could have been looking at losses rather than draws. Keep doing what you’re doing Anthony, and we should win this by one or two for me.

Matty Foster predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jewison Bennette

Swansea grabbed a huge three points late on in their Wednesday night win over Watford, making it three wins on the bounce. We unfortunately drew another blank, making it three draws from three.

There was a part of me that was going to predict a loss, but for the life of me I can’t do it. It will be a tough game, and anything from this will be a positive.

1-1 and Jewi scoring another late equaliser to share the spoils (again!).

Bomber Davies predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Danny Batth

This is the first game of the season I’ve gone into with more trepidation than confidence.

Two 0-0 draws and still no sign of a returning focal point up front has tamped down any illusion that we could fully function “the Barca way”.

The Swans are flying (no pun intended) and I actually think we’ll do well to take anything from this game. After a dodgy start, they are on a great run, with 4 wins in 5 - Sheffield United being their only defeat.

Wins over Watford and QPR in that run leave me worried but ever the optimist I’ll take a point for my prediction.

Martin Wanless predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 2-3 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Amad

I think we could see some goals this afternoon. Playing away from home probably suits us more at present, as teams naturally come at us a bit more than at home, and that should leave some gaps at the back.

How we line up will be interesting – I must admit, I’m puzzled by the absence of Max Thompson from the bench, given he’s the only fit ‘striker’ at the club – hopefully he’ll be on the bench today.

Anyway, Swansea like to do that ‘pass way too much’ thing, which I personally don’t like at all, and leaves them vulnerable to a high press - something we’ve shown we can do well.

Fingers crossed we can get at them a bit and our forwards remember their shooting boots.

After showing some nice touches on his debut, and having been encouraged by Mowbray to shoot more, I’m going for Amad to open the scoring.

Will Jones predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1-1 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Patrick Roberts

With two clean sheets at home and unbeaten in four, the lads will be desperate to push on and grab that winning feeling with two hands again.

Swansea, however, are coming back home having scored a last minute winner against Watford, and will be more than ready for a fight with their confidence high.

I believe this is a huge test against a team that will be looking to score, like when we played Watford, but I think our strength in depth is getting better game after game. The final 30 minutes are going to be absolutely crucial. We cannot afford to crash.

Jack Howe-Gingell predicts...

Score Prediction: Swansea City 1-2 Sunderland Sunderland’s first goalscorer: Jack Clarke

Another goalless draw leaves us with a similar feeling and I hope we can bounce back ok in this one.

Our away record is good and Swansea will be a decent test. They’ll be fresh off the back of an injury time winner against Watford, and will be full of confidence.

We seem to be doing all the right things in terms of our build-up at the moment but can’t find a goal - hopefully everything will click, much like Reading and Watford, and we’ll come away from Wales with all the points.